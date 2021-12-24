Reddit Rehashes the Best Worst Movies of All Time

Christopher Nolan goes supernova, channeling his inner Kubrick and making his own 2001 rendition. But while the former is still hailed as the golden standard for visual storytelling, relying not in dialogue but imagery to convey emotions and themes, Interstellar comes with a baggage full of red flags in that regard. Nolan certainly aims high with his cerebral sci-fi odyssey, but can only do so by bringing out his worst tendencies in the process. All of Interstellar’s plot holes have been picked apart and analyzed ad infinitum, but arguably the biggest sin of all is the inflated sense of self-importance that the film boasts at every turn.

