Reddit Rehashes the Best Worst Movies of All Time

In 2012, the YA film franchise trend was at its peak as diehard YA fans sought to fill the void after the release of Breaking Down: Part 2 and the highly anticipated Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2. Bursting out of the gate came the film adaptation of Suzanne Collins' popular YA novel series, The Hunger Games. One of the last successful YA dystopian adaptations, The Hunger Games stands ahead of the pack with its powerful portrayal of political control, inequality, and survival and critically praised performances by Jennifer Lawrence as the heroic protagonist and female tribute Katniss Everdeen, Josh Hutcherson as the heart-of-gold baker's son and male tribute Peeta Mellark, and Donald Sutherland as the chilling head of Panem, President Snow.
Comments / 0