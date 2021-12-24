ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Oilers’ 2021 Naughty and Nice List

By Julian Mongillo
The Hockey Writers
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleSanta’s making a list and checking it twice, trying to determine who is naughty and nice this holiday season. The Edmonton Oilers have paused for the holiday break after mixed results through the beginning third of the season. With all the ups and downs, now is the perfect time to figure...

The Hockey Writers

NHL Rumors: Oilers, Bruins, Rangers, Maple Leafs

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, Ken Holland spoke about the Edmonton Oilers’ depleted roster and the status of goaltender Mike Smith. Meanwhile, the Maple Leafs continue to get hit hard by the COVID protocols. Zach Senyshyn of the Boston Bruins has asked for a trade and four NHL scouts examined what the New York Rangers might be looking for prior to the NHL trade deadline.
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Oilers Should Have Blackhawks’ Kubalik as a Trade Target

All the talk of the Chicago Blackhawks‘ Marc-Andre Fleury being a great fit for the Edmonton Oilers has overshadowed that there is at least another player that they should be looking at. This is Dominik Kubalik. He is a scoring threat and the Blackhawks will be looking to make moves ahead of the 2022 Trade Deadline in order to get what they can from this season if they don’t appear to be in contention.
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Oilers Can Address Third-Line Centre Woes By Trading for a Winger

Edmonton Oilers‘ commentator and host of Oilers Now, Bob Stauffer, has suggested another solution the team can look at in the coming weeks to address the forward group. This would widen the options for the Oilers since the market for cheap centre upgrades is minimal, while there are many possible wingers out there that should become available, even some who have asked for trades already. The internal solution comes from icing the three-headed monster in Connor McDavid, Leon Draisaitl, and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins at centre and allowing the coaches to mix and match wingers with each of them. Along with creating a wider variety of options to possibly add via trade before the deadline, a young player in Dylan Holloway should make a return from injury and could slot in on the wing.
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Puljujarvi’s Crazy Trip Back From Seattle Proves He’s Part of Oilers’ Core

If there was ever any doubt as to whether or not Jesse Puljujarvi is seen as a completely different player and person in the eyes of his teammates, there should be no question about it now. After reading the story detailed by Sportsnet’s Mark Spector about Puljujarvi’s quest back from Seattle — and just in time for the holidays — it’s crystal clear his teammates see him as an important part of their core.
NHL
The Hockey Writers

NHL Rumors Overshadow the Holidays: Oilers, Blues, Bruins, Canadiens

In our Christmas Day edition of the NHL rumors rundown, we’ll focus on rumors that are front and center in some hockey markets. So much so, for some fans, it’s a bit more difficult to enjoy the holidays because it isn’t clear what’s going on with their respective clubs.
NHL
letsgobruins.net

Another Bruins' Forward Has Requested A Trade, Takes Shots At Management.

Another Boston Bruins' forward has requested a trade. After forward and fellow 2015 1st round pick Jake DeBrusk requested a trade a couple of weeks ago, Zach Senyshyn has done the same. Bruins' reporter Mark Divver first reported the news and spoke to Senyshyn about the trade request. “I want...
NHL
CBS Boston

Bruins-Penguins Dec. 27 Game Postponed As NHL Pushes Return To Ice Back One Day

BOSTON (CBS) — Another Bruins game has been postponed. The NHL announced it is delaying a return to games by a day after games were originally to resume on Monday. The Bruins were set to take on the Pittsburgh Penguins on Monday, but that game has now been postponed. The league paused on Wednesday due to an increase of positive COVID-19 test results among players across the league. Friday’s announcement marks the fifth game the Bruins have had postponed. Here’s the full statement from the NHL: “The National Hockey League announced today that its regular-season schedule will not resume prior to Tuesday, Dec. 28. The League had planned to resume its schedule on Dec. 27, but in order to allow the League an adequate opportunity to analyze League-wide testing results and to assess Clubs’ readiness to play, the target date for resumption of game play will be pushed back an additional day. Teams will return to practice on Dec. 26 and it is expected that the League will provide an update on its return to play plans by the end of day on Sunday.”
NHL
Yardbarker

NHL pushes back return date from leaguewide shutdown to Dec. 28

Less than a week after announcing a shutdown due to a COVID-19 breakout, the National Hockey League says it's delaying the return to action. "The League had planned to resume its schedule on Dec. 27, but in order to allow the league an adequate opportunity to analyze leaguewide testing result and to assess clubs' readiness to play, the target date for resumption of game play will be pushed back an additional day," the NHL wrote in a statement. "It is expected that the league will provide an update on its return to play plans by the end of the day Sunday."
NHL
markerzone.com

FORMER FLYERS, CANUCKS COACH PASSES AWAY

Some sad news to report from the hockey world on Thursday as former Philadelphia Flyers and Vancouver Canucks head coach Bob McCammon has passed away at the ago of 80 according to Squire Barnes of Global BC. Prior to coaching, McCammon spent eleven seasons playing for Port Huron in the...
NHL
