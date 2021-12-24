By the Numbers: Ravens vs. Bengals

THURSDAY ZOOM AVAILABILITY: WEEK 16 AT CINCINNATI BENGALS. With WR/RS Devin Duvernay making the Pro Bowl, how does a player go from not returning kicks in high school and college to so quickly in the NFL become a Pro Bowl player? (Jamison Hensley) "Great question. I think one of the things first is we want to obviously recognize all those guys that made the Pro Bowl. Obviously, I think all those guys understand that it is a team award. There are a lot of guys out there doing a lot of good things to make sure that those guys are able to execute their job assignment. To answer your question, it's pretty simple. You find a guy that's has a good skillset, a guy that can catch a ball, return a football, and then you just try to put him in position and put guys in front of him that will help him be successful. We saw it early on with him as a kick returner, and then we just kind of developed him as a punt returner. Last year, I think he had three games playing for us [as a punt returner], and then we just went into the year saying, 'You know what? Let's give this guy an opportunity. We have the pieces in front of him, and let's see what he can do.' He's been very consistent returning the football."

