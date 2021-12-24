ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
By the Numbers: Ravens vs. Bengals

By Ryan Mink
baltimoreravens.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe score of the Ravens-Bengals game earlier this season, marking the most lopsided win (24 points) for the Bengals in the all-time series history. Rushing yards per game allowed by the Ravens defense this season, the best mark in the NFL. Baltimore's 3.93 yards permitted per carry is No. 6, while...

www.baltimoreravens.com

AthlonSports.com

Baltimore Ravens vs. Cincinnati Bengals Prediction and Preview

The Bengals and Ravens are tied at 8-6 atop the AFC North entering their big showdown Sunday in Cincinnati. These two met in Week 7 with Cincy overwhelming the home Ravens 41-17 in a matchup that saw Joe Burrow throw for 416 yards with 201 of those going to Ja'Marr Chase. Baltimore actually led 17-13 in the third quarter before the Bengals had four straight touchdowns to put the contest away. Lamar Jackson accounted for almost 350 yards of total offense in the loss.
NFL
The Baltimore Sun

Win or else: Ravens would face a steep climb to playoffs if they cannot upset Bengals in AFC North rematch

One fourth-and-12 stood between the Ravens and the playoffs. They had fallen short the previous two seasons, but a second-half rally had them on the cusp as the final hours passed on the final day of 2017. They had only to stop Andy Dalton and the Cincinnati Bengals one more time. Tears and catatonic poses in the Ravens’ postgame locker room told the story of what occurred on that climactic ...
NFL
The Baltimore Sun

Lamar Jackson or Tyler Huntley? Why the Ravens’ playoff hopes hinge on their quarterback quandary

The Cincinnati Bengals saw one version of a hobbled Lamar Jackson in 2020. They probably wouldn’t mind seeing it again in 2021. Before their Week 5 matchup in Baltimore last season, Jackson missed one Ravens practice with a knee injury, then the next with an illness. He was a full participant in a Friday walk-through, and said after a 27-3 win that the knee injury “didn’t really affect me at ...
NFL
The Baltimore Sun

Ravens vs. Bengals staff picks: Who will win Sunday’s Week 16 game in Cincinnati?

Here’s how The Baltimore Sun sports staff views the outcome of Sunday afternoon’s Week 16 game between the Ravens (8-6) and Cincinnati Bengals (8-6) at Paul Brown Stadium: Jonas Shaffer, reporter Bengals 28, Ravens 21: Almost every Ravens game this season has been unpredictable. The team’s coronavirus situation makes this matchup even more of a mystery. Will Lamar Jackson play? Probably not. ...
NFL
CBS Boston

Hurley’s Picks: Bruce Arians, Antonio Brown, And The Reality Of Elastic Principles In Pursuit Of A Super Bowl

By Michael Hurley, CBS Boston BOSTON (CBS) — It was just a little over a year ago when Buccaneers head coach — a zero-time Super Bowl champion at that date — Bruce Arians stated unequivocally that Antonio Brown was on a one-strike deal with Tampa Bay. “He screws up one time,” Arians insisted, “he’s gone.” It was a no-nonsense stance from a coach who seemed to want very little to do with AB and all of the hubbub that tends to follow him. Of course, this is the NFL, where principles and standards and zero-tolerance policies have a way of shape-shifting based on current predicaments...
NFL
baltimoreravens.com

Ravens Thursday Transcripts: Week 16 at Cincinnati Bengals

THURSDAY ZOOM AVAILABILITY: WEEK 16 AT CINCINNATI BENGALS. With WR/RS Devin Duvernay making the Pro Bowl, how does a player go from not returning kicks in high school and college to so quickly in the NFL become a Pro Bowl player? (Jamison Hensley) "Great question. I think one of the things first is we want to obviously recognize all those guys that made the Pro Bowl. Obviously, I think all those guys understand that it is a team award. There are a lot of guys out there doing a lot of good things to make sure that those guys are able to execute their job assignment. To answer your question, it's pretty simple. You find a guy that's has a good skillset, a guy that can catch a ball, return a football, and then you just try to put him in position and put guys in front of him that will help him be successful. We saw it early on with him as a kick returner, and then we just kind of developed him as a punt returner. Last year, I think he had three games playing for us [as a punt returner], and then we just went into the year saying, 'You know what? Let's give this guy an opportunity. We have the pieces in front of him, and let's see what he can do.' He's been very consistent returning the football."
NFL
Steelers Depot

Ravens Add More 5 To COVID List, Bringing Total Up To 11 Ahead Of Big Game Vs Bengals

The Baltimore Ravens have a huge game coming up against the Cincinnati Bengals, which would, at least for the time being, decide who is in the driver’s seat for the AFC North title. Both teams are 8-6, owning better records than the 7-6-1 Pittsburgh Steelers and the 7-7 Cleveland Browns. The winner will hold the outright lead in the division with two games left in the season.
NFL
Boston Herald

Mike Preston: Forget the Bengals. Ravens vs. Steelers will likely decide the AFC North. | COMMENTARY

As Pittsburgh Steelers coach Mike Tomlin walked off the field Sunday after a 19-13 come-from-behind win over the Tennessee Titans, he looked at the camera and blew a kiss. It was Tomlin’s way of saying the Steelers (7-6-1) aren’t dead yet. No matter how many times they’re written off, they survive. Pittsburgh won’t die, no matter how old quarterback Ben Roethlisberger looks or how poorly its defense is playing.
NFL
baltimoreravens.com

Chuck Clark, Trystan Colon Activated From COVID-19 List

The Ravens received some good news Friday ahead of their AFC North showdown for first place against the Cincinnati Bengals. Starting safety Chuck Clark was activated from the Reserve/COVID-19 list, along with backup center Trystan Colon and practice squad running back Nate McCrary. The Ravens still have 10 players from the 53-man roster on the list.
NFL
baltimorenews.net

How to Watch, Listen, and Live Stream Ravens vs. Bengals

The winner of the AFC North may be decided Sunday when the Baltimore Ravens and Cincinnati Bengals kick off at 1 p.m. from Paul Brown Stadium. Here's how fans can watch, listen, and live stream the Week 16 game:. WATCH ON TV Local TV: CBS / WJZ Ch. 13 (Baltimore);...
NFL

