Local health officials discussed the latest updates on Pike County’s COVID-19 situation during the county Board of Health meeting on Dec. 14. Pike County Public Health Director Tammy Riley updated the Board of Health on COVID-19 cases in the county. During her presentation, she said that Pike County saw a spike in cases following Thanksgiving — from 111 cases during the week of Nov. 22-28, to 250 new cases during the week of Nov. 29. Since then, the county has seen a slight decline in the number of newly reported cases — from 250 new cases during the week of Nov. 29, to 197 new cases during the week of Dec. 6.

PIKE COUNTY, KY ・ 7 DAYS AGO