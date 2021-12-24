ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

Chevrolet's holiday ad is an absolute tear-jerker and viral hit

By Gary Gastelu
fox4news.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleChevrolet is turning on the waterworks this holiday season. The automaker has debuted a new advertisement called "Holiday Ride" directed by Academy Award winner Tom Hooper that's a sure-fire tear-jerker. A four-minute version of the spot posted to YouTube depicts...

www.fox4news.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Drum

Ad of the Day: Chevrolet’s heartfelt holiday film tells tale of love and restoration

Iconic American car manufacture Chevrolet has premiered a heartfelt holiday spot centered around love, redemption and restoration. Based on true events, ‘Holiday Ride’ opens with some downbeat guitar chords as we see an older man try to get into the Christmas spirit by hanging up a wreath on the door of his garage. Inside rests a 1966 Chevy Impala, and as the main character sits in the front seat he is flooded with memories of his late wife.
ENTERTAINMENT
TODAY.com

Chevy’s holiday ad about a dad and his late wife’s old car is leaving people weeping

A classic 1966 Chevy Impala and a daughter's special gift to her grieving father will leave you wiping away tears from a new holiday commercial. A four-minute Chevrolet ad titled "Holiday Ride" shows a man struggling with his emotions as he sits in a dilapidated old Chevy Impala in his barn, staring at an old photo of his wife as a young woman and remembering her excitement when she first got the car.
CARS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Hooper
Fortune

GM’s Impala ad is a viral hit—and it could become a patriotic Christmas classic

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. This week, on the 75th anniversary of the release of the classic Christmas film It’s a Wonderful Life, it is hard to imagine an even more sentimental video bringing a unifying holiday spirit to our divided nation. But General Motors has pulled this off with a new message to Americans, in the form of a salute to a classic car that has tremendous symbolic value for a small family as well as for a diverse embracing community. With dreamy, tinted color, compelling acting, and a scene of loss, love, and inspiration, the ad reminds us of our better angels, in the tradition of Frank Capra’s film portrait of holiday resilience from grief through love and community unity. Chevrolet, whose sponsorship brought us the iconic American imagery of Bonanza’s Ponderosa Ranch, now brings us a new back-to-the-future theme.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

There's BIG News About The New Chevrolet Silverado EV

The battle for America's best truck will continue into the electrified era. Leading the charge will be the Ford F-150 Lightning, a vehicle that is attracting many first-time Ford customers. But Chevrolet will be keen to make up for lost time with its own challenger. While reservations for the F-150 Lightning have already closed, Chevrolet has just revealed when reservations will open for the Silverado EV. Chevy's electric truck will debut at the Consumer Electronics Show on January 5, 2022, at 12 pm ET/9 am PT. An hour after the live reveal, reservations for the much-anticipated truck will open. The F-150 Lightning already racked up over 100,000 pre-orders, so can Chevy match it?
CARS
BGR.com

If you bought this at Walmart, there’s an insane recall you need to see

Don't Miss: Friday’s deals: Last chance to get 100+ crazy Amazon Black Friday deals If you were planning on doing any construction work involving using nailers, you might want to think twice before proceeding. That’s because specific models of Hart nailers available exclusively at Walmart pose a severe risk of injury. It’s not necessarily the person handling the device who risks harming themselves. The Hart 18-Gauge 2” Brad Nailers subject to recall have a component problem that can cause malfunctions, triggering the accidental discharge of nails. In other words, the nail guns in this recall can randomly shoot nails on their own,...
SHOPPING
Gear Patrol

Chevy's Next Pickup Truck Will Be 'Unmatched,' GM CEO Says

By now, we're all quickly becoming aware of the capability and potential of electric vehicles. Trading in internal-combustion engines and tanks full of liquid fossil juice for electric motors and battery packs not only makes cars and trucks more environmentally friendly and easier to maintain, it also makes it easy to make vehicles that pack more power and capability than their ICE-powered forebears. (Witness Tesla's supercar-stomping Model S Plaid or Rivian's R1T pickup, which is racking up awards left and right.)
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chevrolet Impala#Classic Car#Blue Car#Academy Award#Vehicles#Chevy#Automotive News#Gm#Fox Business
CarBuzz.com

New Electric Pickup Truck Ready To Embarrass Tesla's Cybertruck

The first wave of electric trucks is about to hit the US car market, and while major competitors such as the Tesla Cybertruck, Ford's F-150 Lighting, and the highly anticipated Hummer EV Pickup, are set to sell in large quantities, smaller players like Rivian with its R1T Truck are also looking for a piece of the EV pie. And now another newcomer is planning on joining the race. EV startup EdisonFuture recently showcased its EF1-T pickup and EF1-V commercial van at the 2021 Los Angeles Auto Show and made quite the impression with its sleek designs and impressive performance. The startup, which forms part of Chinese renewable energy company SPI, has some big plans for the future and hopes to start deliveries in 2025.
CARS
Gear Patrol

Ford Announced It Has a Game-Changing New Truck Coming

Ford unveiled its all-electric pickup truck, the F-150 Lightning, for the first time last spring (and gave us a ride in the prototype). That vehicle will hit the market next year and is proving more popular than Ford anticipated. But Ford is already working on its successor and a range of other electric trucks.
CARS
MotorBiscuit

The 2022 Ford Maverick WAS the Cheapest Pickup Truck – Until This Happened

It’s been a tough year to try to buy a pickup truck. The chip shortage has caused car manufacturers to struggle to produce the number of trucks they usually do. Supply chain disruptions have also contributed to pickup trucks and other vehicles not being built and delivered the way they normally would. All of this has led to the price of new and used pickup trucks (and other vehicles) to skyrocket, with no sign of coming down. The 2022 Ford Maverick is one of those trucks, according to Consumer Reports. It was one of the cheapest pickup trucks that you could buy, but now the price is so high, you just might want to hold off on buying one for awhile.
BUYING CARS
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Least Reliable Car in America

Car sales in the United States have hit an unusual patch. Demand is at high levels, likely because people could not get to dealers early on during the COVID-19 pandemic. On the other hand, a tremendous shortage of the semiconductors used in car electronics, navigation, and entertainment systems has caused large manufacturers to close assembly […]
HYUNDAI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Chevrolet
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Youtube
CarBuzz.com

There's Another Problem With The Ford Maverick

The all-new Ford Maverick is a smash hit for the Blue Oval. Ford took a chance and figured Americans were ready for a front-wheel-drive, unibody compact pickup truck. The sales results speak for themselves, especially for the hybrid model. As we recently wrote following our second test drive, the Maverick is the small truck Subaru should have made.
CARS
Motley Fool

Peloton Stock Pops as New Ad Goes Viral

Last week, a Peloton Bike was involved in the death of a fictional character on a TV show. This weekend, Peloton quickly responded by having the same actor star in an ad of its own. What happened. Shares of Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) were surprisingly up 7% today even though the...
ENTERTAINMENT
MotorTrend Magazine

The Best Midsize Pickup Trucks to Buy in 2022

Midsize pickup trucks offer most of the utility of a full-size truck but in a slightly smaller, easier-to-maneuver package. Because you're more likely to see them carrying weekend adventure gear than hauling supplies to a farm or construction site, they're often labeled "lifestyle" trucks. With available four-wheel drive, most can venture far off the beaten path, while others are surprisingly efficient, thanks to diesel or turbocharged gas engines. Nevertheless, these vehicles are ready to work, and many of them are able to tow more than 7,000 pounds—close to full-size territory.
BUYING CARS

Comments / 0

Community Policy