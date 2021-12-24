ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
IIHF cancels women's U18 worlds for 2nd straight year

By Brandon Maron
theScore
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe IIHF canceled the U18 Women's World Championship on Friday. This marks the second straight year the event has been axed due to the pandemic. The January tournament, one of seven canceled by the IIHF due to recent COVID-related developments, was supposed to take place in Sweden beginning Jan....

The International Ice Hockey Federation has canceled the under-18 women’s world championship for the second straight year over COVID-19 concerns, drawing sharp criticism with the men’s world junior hockey championship opening this weekend. The IIHF announced that tournaments scheduled to begin in January have been canceled because of the rapid spread of the omicron variant. The U18 championship was scheduled to take place Jan. 8-15 in Sweden. It’s the second straight year that the tournament has been canceled after the 2021 event was scrapped due to the pandemic. News of the cancellation came two days before the men’s junior hockey championship was set to begin in Canada. Hockey Hall of Famer Hayley Wickenheiser questioned the IIHF’s stated reason for canceling the women’s U18 tournament. “Nothing to do with safety, if they can pull (off) the (men’s tournament),” she wrote on Twitter. “Where there is a will, there is always a way. I question the ‘will’ part.” “Disappointed. Nope. OUTRAGED!” added the Professional Women’s Hockey Players Association on Twitter. “These women deserve better. Yet again.” The IIHF said in a release that the decision to cancel the January tournaments was based on a recommendation from the organization’s medical committee.
