Waukesha, WI

City to remove temporary Waukesha parade memorial

 1 day ago

WAUKESHA, Wis. (AP) — Officials in Waukesha plan to take down a temporary memorial honoring the people killed and injured when an SUV plowed through the city’s Christmas parade last month.

The city plans to remove the memorial at Waukesha’s Veterans Park on Wednesday, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported.

The memorial includes six crosses, flowers, candles, teddy bears and baseballs to honor 8-year-old Jackson Sparks, who was killed as he marched with his youth baseball team in the parade.

City staff and the Waukesha County Historical Society will collect the items and preserve them. The Waukesha Common Council plans to consider a request on Jan. 18 to create a permanent memorial planning commission.

Six people were killed and more than 60 hurt as the SUV swerved through the parade in downtown Waukesha on Nov. 21. Prosecutors say Darrell Brooks was behind the wheel.

His motives remain a mystery. He faces six counts of homicide and is being held on $5 million bail.

Brooks was released from the Milwaukee County jail on $1,000 bail just days before the parade. He had been arrested for allegedly running over the mother of his child with the same SUV.

Milwaukee County District Attorney John Chisholm has taken intense criticism for recommending bail be set at only $1,000. Republicans have demanded Gov. Tony Evers remove Chisholm from his post, arguing he enabled Brooks to attack the parade.

