Technology

5 Technology Examples that Can Help Your Company Thrive

By Sidra Arshad
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThere are all kinds of technology examples out there that can help your company get ahead. Many of them are not that expensive or difficult to implement. Let’s look at a few tech examples that your business might decide to start using in the new year. IAM. IAM...

Essence

This Accelerator Program is Empowering Small Black Business Owners to Become Their Own Chief Technology Officers

Some startup founders don’t always have the capacity or budget to bring on a CTO, but still need the know-how to help grow their companies. If you’ve ever wondered who’s in charge of making sure a company stays technologically savvy, there’s probably a Chief Technology Officer working behind the scenes. Unfortunately, some startup founders don’t always have the capacity or budget to bring on a CTO, but still need the know-how to help grow their companies.
SMALL BUSINESS
MySanAntonio

Want to Sell Better Through Your Online Store? You Might Be Overlooking This Important Aspect of Digital Marketing.

QMocha Founder and CEO Arvind Baliga sat down with Jessica Abo to talk about his new AI technology. Jessica Abo: Can you tell us what motivated you to start QMocha?. Arvind Baliga: I started my career with a PhD in electrical engineering, working with quantum physics, quantum mechanics, and most of my career was as a telecom executive. A few years back, I started a consumer electronics company where we sold the product through our Shopify store. And as happens at a startup, I became the guy who was running Facebook ads. That was never intended, but here I was running those ads. We found that some images performed three times better than others, which got us very curious as to why that is, because the only thing that was different about these images was the backdrop.
INTERNET
towardsdatascience.com

I Helped My Friend Switch into Data Science Career — Here is How

Many of you would like to switch your career to data science. I am sure you did some research to find what path may suit you best. However, you are not yet sure whether you should take it or not. There are many ways to pursue this career change for a professional like you. You can participate in data science boot camps to learn fundamentals that may not fit your day-to-day schedule. You can take a traditional path by joining a university program that takes 1–2 years. You can learn everything by yourself through online resources which are free and accessible but take a long time. You can also take a strategy that we (my friend and I) have taken: “Learn and Earn”. Taking this strategy, you make money while you are changing your career which is important to many of us.
SCIENCE
The American Genius

How Gen Z differs from Millennials – time to adjust your marketing strategy

Research on Gen Z is increasing as they graduate and enter the workforce. The biggest misconception is that they are just another kind of millennial. In fact, they are similar to the generation raised during the Great Depression. And while they might share a dependence on technology and short attention...
ECONOMY
theenergymix.com

Digital Technologies Can Help Solve Climate Crisis

While digital technologies have huge potential to unlock climate solutions, reducing greenhouse gas emissions at the source must always be the top priority, according to panelists at a side meeting during the COP 26 climate summit in Glasgow last month. The speakers cited contributions like data capture and monitoring, benchmarking,...
TECHNOLOGY
aithority.com

Nimble AMS Launches Association-Focused AI Technology for Predictive Analytics

Community Brands, the leading provider of software and payment solutions for associations, nonprofits, and schools announces the launch of a predictive analytics tool, Nimble AMS Predictions, to bring the power of AI (Artificial Intelligence) technology to associations on the Nimble AMS platform through the power of Salesforce Einstein. Nimble AMS...
SOFTWARE
Forbes

The Mindset Of The Future Can Help Improve Your Business

Founder of ICQ Global, developer of Global DISC™, the multi award-winning solution for coaches and corporate clients to level up performance. What do entrepreneurship, parenthood, leadership and personal development have in common? This question sounds like the beginning of a lame joke, although the answer to it is much more serious and eye-opening.
ECONOMY
Lodging

Air Quality Technology Can Help Guests Make Trustworthy Traveling Decisions

Building executives are aware of the historical impacts the pandemic has had on the hospitality industry as hotel owners attempt to calm guests’ COVID-19 fears. Facility managers must put the health and safety of guests first and prove their buildings are safe for visitors. Hospitality executives are turning to high-quality air filtration and monitoring systems to give guests peace of mind and get a competitive edge in marketing.
TRAVEL
Forbes

Can The Direct-To-Consumer Model Help Your Business Grow?

Amit Samsukha, Director & CTO at EmizenTech, is an eCommerce consultant, proficient at improvising IT infrastructure. We all are aware of the adverse effect of the pandemic, which has hit both our health and finances hard. Still, business leaders are trying to bring their companies back on track. To keep...
RETAIL
martechseries.com

New Year, New Customer Journey: Insightly Releases New Data & Tips to Help Companies Thrive in 2022

Insightly Study Finds Businesses Struggling to Manage Customer Journey. Today, Insightly, the innovator in customer relationship management (CRM), is unveiling how businesses can keep pace with the evolving customer journey in 2022. Insightly’s recent study asking over 450 business leaders to assess the top pain points for their sales and marketing operations showed that businesses are struggling to effectively manage the customer journey. These leaders identified 3 key challenges: lack of customer data transparency, difficulty in building and maintaining integrations, and their struggle with a rapidly-evolving toolset. A separate Insightly survey of 500 business decision makers found that more than 4 in 10 say sales and marketing teams only connect on occasion/when necessary and nearly one in 10 say they don’t connect at all.
ECONOMY
Rolling Stone

12 Strategies to Help Your Company Stay Ahead of the Trends

Opinions expressed are solely those of the author and do not reflect the views of Rolling Stone editors or publishers. With trends always coming and going, it can seem like businesses are always just trying to catch up with the next big thing. But to be a true innovator, you’ll need to get ahead of the trends and maybe even set a few for yourself.
ECONOMY
Fast Company

Leaders, brand purpose should be baked into your company from Day One. This accelerator can help

Years ago I asked Vincent Stanley, Patagonia’s director of philosophy and coauthor of The Responsible Company, what the most significant piece of advice he gave startups and entrepreneurs who came looking for Patagonia’s secret sauce. His answer boiled down to this: The earlier you can build your values—whether around sustainability, responsible supply chains, or social issues—the better. So do it from the beginning. Many businesses try to retrofit for these things after they’ve hit certain metrics or growth scale, and it never gets easier. Be the company you want to be from Day One.
BUSINESS
MySanAntonio

This Growth Hack Will Help Your Company Win in 2022

Have you ever wondered by some individuals and companies grow at such an increased pace? Other than pure discipline and a strong work habit, one of the biggest hacks for growing your company is the ability to create exposure and credibility. Having trust with your audience and being easily recognizable eliminates doubt in the mind of your buyer.
ECONOMY
Tidewater News

How Quantum Encryption Can Improve Your Company’s Data Security

Data security is a hot topic in the world of business. Businesses are constantly looking for new ways to protect their data from hackers and other online threats. One type of encryption that has been gaining traction lately is quantum encryption, which uses entangled particles to transmit messages securely. This blog post will explore how quantum translation can improve your company’s data security. So you can operate comfortably, knowing your information is safe.
SOFTWARE
@growwithco

Marketing Your E-Commerce Business

Marketing your e-commerce business can expand your reach to new markets. Consider these various e-commerce marketing strategies when promoting your business. In our Startup2021 series, we're helping aspiring entrepreneurs navigate the new business climate of the COVID-19 era. Each week, we'll share an in-depth look at one step you can take toward launching your business in 2021.
ECONOMY
aithority.com

2022 Will See A Boom In Artificial Intelligence And Machine Learning In Media & Entertainment

ABI Research’s 2022 Trend Report identifies the one key metaverse market and technologies trend that will deliver in 2022–and the one that won’t. In its new whitepaper, 70 Technology Trends That Will and Will Not Shape 2022, ABI Research analysts identify 35 trends that will shape the technology market and 35 others that, although attracting huge amounts of speculation and commentary, are less likely to move the needle over the next twelve months. “The fallout from COVID-19 prevention measures, the process of transitioning from pandemic to endemic disease, and global political tensions weigh heavily on the coming year’s fortunes. This whitepaper is a tool for our readers to help shape their understanding of the key critical trends that look set to materialize in 2022 as the world begins to emerge from the shadow of COVID-19. It also highlights those much-vaunted trends that are less likely to have meaningful impact in 2022,” says Stuart Carlaw, Chief Research Officer at ABI Research.
TECHNOLOGY
Business Insider

How the cloud can help your company reach its sustainability goals

Companies are increasingly incorporating technology into their environmental, social, and governance (ESG) goals. A cloud operating model can play an important role in a company's sustainability efforts. For example, it allows you to choose where to run IT from, such as sites with limited environmental impact. Over the past few...
ECONOMY
techacrobat.com

Asset tokenization companies

Asset tokenization is one of the most discussed topics online, especially in the community of DeFi enthusiasts. Tokenization itself has the principle of representing digital or physical assets in the form of tokens on the blockchain. As a result, it is possible to tokenize the art piece in order to...
SOFTWARE

