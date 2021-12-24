5 Technology Examples that Can Help Your Company Thrive

Many of you would like to switch your career to data science. I am sure you did some research to find what path may suit you best. However, you are not yet sure whether you should take it or not. There are many ways to pursue this career change for a professional like you. You can participate in data science boot camps to learn fundamentals that may not fit your day-to-day schedule. You can take a traditional path by joining a university program that takes 1–2 years. You can learn everything by yourself through online resources which are free and accessible but take a long time. You can also take a strategy that we (my friend and I) have taken: “Learn and Earn”. Taking this strategy, you make money while you are changing your career which is important to many of us.

