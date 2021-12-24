The five best sports games of 2021

This story is part of Gamepur’s Best of 2021 round-up. 2021 has not been without its challenges, but the gaming industry has risen to the occasion and produced some of the most beloved new games in ages. This list, however, is not about those titles. This list is about the games that raised the expectations of fans to dizzying heights, only to dash their hopes on the jagged rocks of reality. Whether it was down to bugs, a convoluted story, or just a fundamental misunderstanding of their audience, here are the most disappointing games to hit the market in 2021.

