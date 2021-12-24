ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Beginning to look a lot like an unusual Christmas: Forecasts show varying weather across U.S.

nprillinois.org
 1 day ago

We learn about the unusual weather across the country with Bill Deger,...

www.nprillinois.org

CBS Minnesota

MN WEATHER: After Christmas Day Snow Up North, More Snow To Hit Sunday-Monday

Stay Informed: WCCO Weather App | Live Radars | Weather Page MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Christmas day marked the beginning of a string of three snow systems, including one which will make its way through northern Minnesota throughout the day Saturday. After the nearly record-high temperatures of Christmas Eve, Saturday started out cold, with zero degrees recorded in Grand Rapids, and negative temperatures up in Bemidji. That area will also likely see snow on Christmas day, as a system is moving in from the west. It’ll reach Brainerd and St. Cloud around noon, and flakes will continue to fall throughout the evening. The Twin Cities, however, looks to miss out...
MINNESOTA STATE
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Christmas snow and a bigger storm follows

Are you dreaming of a white Christmas? Dream no more. Snow will continue to fall across the area on Christmas into the evening hours. The heaviest snow will fall along and just south of the 94 corridor, Total snowfall of around 3-6" looks likely. We will see a break in the snow from Saturday night through noon on Sunday before the next in a trio of storms rolls into the valley. The 2nd storm will encompass much of the state with an additional 6-12" likely along with a bit more wind, I've attached snowfall maps of expected snowfall through Monday night. You can see some impressive totals across the state. Cold weather will continue to grip the area though the upcoming week with another round of snow, albeit lighter, roll into the area on Tuesday followed by BITTER arctic air with temps plummeting well below zero with wind chills around 40 below. Bundle up...drive carefully during the holiday weekend and make sure to have a winter weather survival kit in your vehicle.
ENVIRONMENT
NBC Bay Area

Photos: Holiday Storm Images From Around California

Early winter storms brought days of rain and snow to California. The storm drenched Northern California at the start of a busy travel week before bringing steady rain and snow to Southern California Wednesday and into the holiday weekend. On Saturday, a 70-mile stretch of highway over the top of...
CALIFORNIA STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Parts of California get a White Christmas after snowfall

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Parts of California are getting a White Christmas after all, with snowfall pounding mountains across the state. Other areas of California, however, saw a wet and rainy Christmas as storms continue to drench the state, causing flash flooding and evacuations in some areas over the holiday period. At Donner Pass in […]
ENVIRONMENT
nbcboston.com

FIRST ALERT: Freezing Rain Continues to Wreak Havoc on Christmas Forecast

Hoping you’re enjoying a peaceful Christmas Day with this wild freezing rain that’s affected much of New England today. We’ll continue watching the freezing rain through tonight in Vermont, New Hampshire, north of Route 2 in Massachusetts and areas of southwest Maine. With a glaze in the southern states, our total ice accretions can add up to a half inch in some of the most affected spots in New Hampshire. Routes 202, 3, 4 and Interstates 93, 89, 393 and 293 will continue with freezing rain which will require treatment all through tonight.
WORCESTER COUNTY, MA
CBS New York

New York Weather: 12/25 Christmas Day Weather Headlines

By Matt DeLucia, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer Merry Christmas! After some pockets of freezing rain to the north early on, temps are rising, and everyone will be seeing plain rain for the rest of today. It looks to be more scattered heading through the afternoon with just on and off showers. It’s mild with highs ranging from the low 40s north to the mid 50s south. We’ll top out in the upper 40s around NYC. Keep the umbrella handy as a few more showers swing through this evening. We then gradually dry out overnight, waking up to a partly cloudy skies by Sunday morning. Lows will be around 42 in the city and 30s for the suburbs. It’s a much brighter finish to the holiday weekend tomorrow with mostly sunny skies and temps in the upper 40s once again. A brisk northwest breeze will keep wind chills closer to the 40 degree mark. Things look a bit unsettled next week with some more weak impulses swinging through. As of now, no day is a washout though. After a chilly day Monday, temps remain above normal for the most part, in the 40s.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

Soggy Christmas Day giving way to cold front, gusty winds

NEW YORK — Christmas Day started out on a soggy note in the Big Apple, but skies did brighten a bit later in the day and temperatures made their way into the upper 40s and low 50s. It wasn’t as warm as last Christmas (61 degrees), but temperatures were a good 5 to 10 degrees above normal in most locations. It was also the second straight Christmas in which the five boroughs saw rain.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Independent

Parts of California get a White Christmas after snowfall

Parts of California are getting a White Christmas after all, with snowfall pounding mountains across the state.Other areas of California, however, saw a wet and rainy Christmas as storms continue to drench the state, causing flash flooding and evacuations in some areas over the holiday period.At Donner Pass in the Sierra Nevada officials with the University of California, Berkeley's Central Sierra Snow Laboratory wondered on Twitter if the recent snowfall could break the snowiest December record of 179 inches (4.6 meters) set in 1970. There's been at least 119 inches (3 meters) recorded so far this month...
ENVIRONMENT
wtae.com

Pittsburghers react to unusual weather this Christmas

It’s an unusual Christmas here in western Pennsylvania. Those eager for a white Christmas may have been disappointed, but love it or hate it, people had a lot to say about the weather. “It’s usually snowy, a lot of snow and it’s cold, but right now it feels like...
BLAWNOX, PA
natureworldnews.com

White Christmas to be Expected in Certain Parts of the US Due to Storm

In an event that matches the season, a storm system is anticipated to bring a rare white Christmas to parts of the United States, with up to 10 feet of snow expected in certain areas. White Christmas. According to the National Weather Service, the storm will reach areas at sea...
ENVIRONMENT
Outsider.com

Central US Expected To See Record Heatwave Over Christmas Weekend

It’s definitely not going to be a white Christmas for many in the middle of the United States this year. Many in the Central United States are expected to see a record heatwave. This is right as Christmas weekend rolls around. Many will have to opt for turning up the AC instead of rocking sweaters. And this heatwave is no joke.
ENVIRONMENT

