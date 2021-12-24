ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Ed Ward

kdlg.org
 1 day ago

Ed Ward is the rock-and-roll historian on NPR's Fresh Air with Terry Gross. Ward is the author of The History...

www.kdlg.org

Comments / 0

Related
TODAY.com

In memoriam: Remembering the celebrities we lost in 2021

We're about to welcome a new year, but before we do, it’s time to say goodbye to 2021 — and to the actors, musicians, filmmakers and other pop culture icons we lost. They inspired us, entertained us and their impact will never be forgotten. Ed Asner 1929 –...
MUSIC
justjaredjr.com

JoJo & Dexter Darden Are Engaged!

Congratulations are in order to JoJo and Dexter Darden – they are engaged!. The 31-year-old “Too Little Too Late” singer and the 30-year-old The Maze Runner actor took to Instagram on Christmas morning to announce their happy news. It’s not clear when the couple started dating, but...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
HipHopDX.com

6ix9ine Sued For Taking The Concert Bag & Running In Texas

Just when people thought they were done hearing about 6ix9ine, the rainbow hair rapper is in the news once again. On Thursday (December 23), Complex reported that 6ix9ine is facing a lawsuit from a concert promoter who claims the rapper skipped out on a show. According to the report, JJD...
TEXAS STATE
Daily News

Award-winning author Joan Didion, acclaimed voice of ‘New Journalism,’ dead at age 87

Renowned writer Joan Didion, who emerged as a distinctive voice in the “New Journalism” of the 1960s to launch a decades-long and widely lauded career as an author, essayist and screenwriter, died Thursday at her Manhattan home. She was 87. The cause of her death was complications from Parkinson’s disease, according a statement from her publisher, Penguin Random House. “One of the the ...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Terry Gross
whio.com

Photos: Joan Didion through the years

Photos: Joan Didion through the years NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 24: Joan Didion attends The American Theatre Wing's 2012 Annual Gala at The Plaza Hotel on September 24, 2012 in New York City. (Photo by Jemal Countess/Getty Images) (Jemal Countess/Getty Images)
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Deadline

Joan Didion Dies: Prolific Author, ‘A Star Is Born’ Screenwriter And Journalist Was 87

Joan Didion, the author of five novels including the National Book Award-winning The Year of Magical Thinking who also excelled in essays and has screenwriting credits including the 1976 version of A Star Is Born, died Thursday of complications of Parkinson’s disease in Manhattan. She was 87. Her publisher at Knopf confirmed the news to The New York Times. Didion’s career blossomed in the midst of and reflected sea changes in America, with books published in the 1960s and ’70s including Run River, Slouching Towards Bethlehem, Play It as It Lays, A Book of Common Prayer and The White Album, an anthology of her magazine...
CELEBRITIES
AFP

Joan Didion, a US literary icon, dead at 87

Joan Didion, a US literary icon credited with ushering in New Journalism with her essays on Los Angeles life in the tumultuous 1960s, died on Thursday. She was 87. Known for her piercing insights and understated glamor, Didion died at her home in Manhattan of Parkinson's disease, the New York Times said, citing her publisher. Didion's early work included her seminal 1968 essay collection "Slouching Towards Bethlehem" -- which delighted critics and made her a bona fide star -- as well as "The White Album," another essay collection focusing on LA, and "Play It as It Lays," a novel about Hollywood lives. Decades after her heyday as a Hollywood socialite, screenwriter, essayist and novelist, Didion found herself again in the spotlight for her searingly honest writing on bereavement following a harrowing double tragedy.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rock Roll#Rock And Roll#Flatiron Books#City On A Hill#Npr#Fresh Air#The New York Times#The Wall Street Journal
seattlemet.com

Realtor Confessions: Heidi Ward of 360 Modern

360 MODERN is the kind of content marketing genius that most agencies dream of— part modern design trove, part real estate agency—and much of it comes from Heidi Ward. In addition to her expertise as an agent, Ward also brings a wealth of architectural knowledge, market analysis, and, most importantly, devotion to home-seekers. She and her husband, Rick, a modern home builder and marketing pro, have been an architectural power duo for a couple of decades, lending their complementary strengths to both 360 Modern and modern home construction and renovation.
REAL ESTATE
The Hollywood Reporter

Joan Didion, Screenwriter and Iconic American Author, Dies at 87

Joan Didion, the intensely personal journalist and author who teamed with her late husband John Gregory Dunne to write the screenplays for such films as The Panic in Needle Park and True Confessions, has died. She was 87. Didion, whose best-selling masterpiece The Year of Magical Thinking documented her struggle to cope with the sudden 2003 death of Dunne and was adapted as a one-woman Broadway play, died Thursday at her home in New York due to complications from Parkinson’s, Didion’s publisher, Knopf, told The Hollywood Reporter. The Year of Magical Thinking won the National Book Award and was a finalist for...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Literary Icon Joan Didion Mourned By Director Griffin Dunne, California Gov. Gavin Newsom

Griffin Dunne, who directed a 2017 film documentary about his aunt, literary giant Joan Didion, has issued a statement on her passing. Didion, the author of five novels, including the National Book Award-winning The Year of Magical Thinking, and whose screenwriting credits include the 1976 version of A Star Is Born, died Thursday of complications of Parkinson’s disease in Manhattan. She was 87. Actor/director/producer Dunne responded today. His documentary The Center Will Not Hold saw Didion speak candidly about her career and personal struggles. “Yesterday morning, I said goodbye to my Aunt Joan for the last time,” Dunne’s statement said. “Yesterday morning, her...
CALIFORNIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
rockeramagazine.com

Happiness by Ed Roman

Seeing a clown’s nose on a cover of a single’s called “Happiness”, I automatically became concerned that this song is going to be a tragic tale about how the one who brings everyone delight, miserably shedding a flood of tears. Want to know how much I was wrong? Well, let’s just say that sometimes a book is precisely what it says on the title.
MUSIC
kdlg.org

Holiday show celebrating Cole Porter is playing to packed (masked) houses in Paris

UNIDENTIFIED SINGER #5: (Singing) I love Paris in the springtime. ELEANOR BEARDSLEY, BYLINE: Cole Porter in Paris, a holiday show playing through January 1 at the Chatelet Theatre, is all about the creative life and times of Cole Porter in the City of Light during the Roaring '20s. Thomas Lauriot de Prevost is director of the Chatelet Theatre.
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy