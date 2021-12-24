ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This year, kids visit with Santa using ham radio

nprillinois.org
 1 day ago

Gone are the days that kids go to the mall, sit on Santa’s lap...

www.nprillinois.org

tribnow.com

Santa visits Harts Bluff

Santa took a break from his busy schedule last week to stop by the Little Red Schoolhouse at Harts Bluff ISD and read stories about the season to delighted students there. COURTESY PHOTO.
SOCIETY
shoredailynews.com

Santa to visit WESR tonight

It’s getting close to Christmas but Santa has generously agreed to visit our WESR Studios Friday night from 6 until 8 p.m. and talk to the children of the Eastern Shore. Santa will field calls from children live on the air. The show will also be covered live on the Kelley on WESR Facebook page.
FACEBOOK
WILX-TV

Santa visits special needs kids in Jackson

In My View: Harbaugh’s future at Michigan - News 10 at 5 a.m. On confirmed dead on Cedar Street - News 10 at 6 a.m. 17-year-old boy arrested, accused of bringing gun to Everett High. Updated: Dec. 8, 2021 at 7:02 AM EST. |. By Krystle Holleman. 17-year-old boy...
JACKSON, MI
newspressnow.com

'Santa Scott' ready to greet kids again this year

After taking last Christmas off due to illness, “Santa Scott” is putting back on the suit for pictures and gift gifting this December. “Last year I did have to take the season off for being sick, but I am fully recovered this year,” Scott Hoover said. The...
RELATIONSHIPS
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Santa visits the Carthage VFW

CARTHAGE, Mo.–Santa and Mrs. Clause were out and about in Carthage today to spread holiday cheer to the VFW’s post members and their families. Kids and even adults had the opportunity for photos on santa’s lap. Attendees were also able to eat hot dogs, chips, and soda provided by the organization.
CARTHAGE, MO
farmerpublishing.com

Santa visits local children

Markie Gaines and Wade Graham visited with Santa and Mrs. Claus at the Watson Community Building Saturday, December 11, 2021. Maeanne Johnson was excited to see Westboro’s Santa Claus, who bore a striking resemblance to Jim Morrison and was celebrating his 98th birthday that day, December 11, 2021. S’more...
WESTBORO, MO
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Santa is Visiting Stuart Today

A local community Christmas celebration for the city of Stuart is happening today. The Stuart Lions Club event will feature a soup lunch and the annual Kids Shop Free activity is from 11 am until 1pm today. Santa Claus will visit with the children at First Congressional Church from noon until 1 pm. There will also be Santa train rides and horse carriage rides starting at 5 pm at Lawbaugh Park. Finally, everyone can enjoy some contests for chances to win chamber bucks and gift certificates to local businesses.
STUART, IA
Corey Jones
nprillinois.org

For kids who survived tornadoes, Santa comes 'a little bit differently' this year

After their home was destroyed by tornadoes, Tammy McKinney's 9-year-old son, Sammy, was afraid that Santa wouldn't know where to find him. "He thought Santa Claus has forgot about us and I told him, 'No he has not. He knows where we are all the time,'" she said. "You gotta do what you gotta do for kids, to make them a little bit more hopeful."
ENVIRONMENT
boulder-monitor.com

A visit with Santa, and a side of salad

After visiting more than 100 people in Jefferson City, Santa's sleigh coasted over the Boulder Hill and flew south into the town of Boulder on Sunday evening, where he joined about 100 residents for the annual Boulder Community Christmas Potluck Dinner, hosted by the Boulder Kiwanis Club. Volunteers including (from back, left) Gary Craft, Keith Fletcher, Jeremy Craft, Bettie Schlueter, Rachel Van Blaricom and Wade Rykal helped provide the dinner, which included a potluck of side dishes. Meanwhile Santa—sporting a long beard similar to that of Boulder City Councilman Bear Taylor—met with children, like Charlie and Stella Loveridge, to prepare his list for Christmas.
BOULDER, MT
advocatemag.com

Photos: Neiman Marcus Santa Claus visits Dallas CASA kids

Kids from Dallas CASA had breakfast with Santa and Mrs. Claus at NorthPark Center this week. Neiman Marcus hosted the event, which featured a balloon artist, live guitar music and plenty of treats for the kids. CASA kids and volunteers were invited. The East Dallas-based nonprofit trains volunteers to advocate...
DALLAS, TX
Plainview Daily Herald

Santa continues to bring joy to kids 25 years later

It’s been a busy season for Santa Claus. In 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic slowed down the number of appearances in which he was able to don his special-made red suit and chat with local kids. As the height of his popular season drew to a close, Santa’s representative, Rodney...
FESTIVAL
#Ham Radio#Christmas#Colorado Public Radio#Santa#Npr
WFMY NEWS2

Virtual Santa visits

GREENSBORO, N.C. — It’s a Christmas classic, visiting Santa and telling the jolly old elf what you want under the tree. Just as classic, the kid who screams the entire time they’re on Santa’s lap. Now add in COVID and the holiday tradition could be in danger of not happening. Wait, Santa to the rescue!
GREENSBORO, NC
nprillinois.org

The 30-year Christmas secret

Many years ago, “The Bittersweet Life” host Katy Sewall left Christmas gifts at the front door of a fellow student who was going through hard times. She didn’t reveal she did so — until recently. This article was originally published on WBUR.org. Copyright 2021 NPR. To...
CELEBRITIES
wxxv25.com

Santa Claus visits WXXV!

The jolly old elf himself was in the WXXV newsroom on Thursday. Santa Claus stopped by while on the Coast doing some 11th hour visits with children, families and businesses on the Coast before heading back to the North Pole for his big Christmas Eve trip around the world. WXXV’s...
CHRISTMAS
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
cnycentral.com

WATCH: Santa visits kids with help of Cicero fire department

CICERO N.Y. — Santa Claus has a busy week, but he made time to stop by Central New York a little early. With the help of the Cicero Fire Department, Santa traveled around Cicero, waving to kids who are hoping to wake up to lots of presents under the tree.
CICERO, NY

