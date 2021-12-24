This year, kids visit with Santa using ham radio

After visiting more than 100 people in Jefferson City, Santa's sleigh coasted over the Boulder Hill and flew south into the town of Boulder on Sunday evening, where he joined about 100 residents for the annual Boulder Community Christmas Potluck Dinner, hosted by the Boulder Kiwanis Club. Volunteers including (from back, left) Gary Craft, Keith Fletcher, Jeremy Craft, Bettie Schlueter, Rachel Van Blaricom and Wade Rykal helped provide the dinner, which included a potluck of side dishes. Meanwhile Santa—sporting a long beard similar to that of Boulder City Councilman Bear Taylor—met with children, like Charlie and Stella Loveridge, to prepare his list for Christmas.
