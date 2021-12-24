ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Auburn football lands Oregon DL transfer

By Zac Blackerby
 1 day ago
Auburn football has landed a transfer defensive linemen.

Former Oregon Duck defensive lineman Jayson Jones has chosen the Auburn Tigers as his next team. Jones announced the decision via his Twitter page.

The redshirt freshman is from Calera, Alabama. He is listed at 6-foot-6, 320 pounds. He recorded 19 tackles in 2021 and played in all 13 games for the Ducks.

His tie to the state of Alabama made Auburn a factor and his playing time in the Pac-12 should give him the experience needed to make an instant impact on the defensive front in 2022.

His elite size and frame should be a great asset to the Auburn defense.

