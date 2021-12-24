This year, kids visit with Santa using ham radio

I wanted to let your readers know that for the 49th year, I was invited by the Recreation Department to spend an evening with the children of Wilmington. Karen, Marilyn, and Brett had an area in Town Hall decorated and set aside for me, and Jim was there to welcome the children as they arrived for our visit. I look forward to these special moments with the children, receiving their lists and seeing just how much they have changed since last year!

WILMINGTON, MA ・ 12 DAYS AGO