New York Shortens Isolation Time for Essential Workers Amid Hospital Staffing Shortages

The Omicron variant has arrived with a vengeance in New York, bringing back fears that the city and state may once again become one of the epicentres of the coronavirus pandemic.New York City, home to one fifth of the state’s reported Omicron cases, has seen its rolling weekly Covid case average rise nearly 100 per cent over the past four weeks, with Covid hospitalisations up 21 per cent in that same time. State-wide, New York has seen record single-day case numbers Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. And the proportion of Omicron circulating within the state is almost certainly under-reported, according...

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 5 DAYS AGO