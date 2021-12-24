ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charities

Helping hand: 'After the Disaster' partners up with communities to help those in need

By AVA RASH
wchstv.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleST. ALBANS, W.Va. (WCHS) — A local nonprofit has teamed up with organizations throughout the region to help those struggling during difficult situations. After the Disaster is a nonprofit organization that helps those who have lost items after a disaster. Joy Buskirk, founder and chairman of the board,...

wchstv.com

Comments / 0

Related
foxwilmington.com

Donation helps Good Shepherd Center feed those in need

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – The Good Shepherd Center received a $2,000 donation from Food Lion Feeds Charitable Foundation to help feed people who are food insecure during the holiday season. According to Good Shepherd Executive Director Katrina Knight, the gift will be used to help the hungry to access...
WILMINGTON, NC
KWTX

Local couple needs help feeding community

WACO, Texas (KWTX) -Time is running out to help a central Texas couple that feeds hundreds of families the week of Christmas. The 6th annual Feast in the East is happening from 2-6 pm on Thursday, December 23rd, at the City of Waco Multi-Purpose Facility on 1020 Elm Avenue. “Honestly,...
WACO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
State
West Virginia State
Niagara Gazette

Another way to help those in need

People and institutions around the Falls continue to prove why Western New York is well known for its kindness and generosity. In a partnership with the Create a Healthier Niagara Falls Collaborative, the Underground Railroad Heritage Center at 825 Depot Ave. W (inside the Niagara Falls Train Station) is continuing to take donations of winter apparel and unopened toys, to help give children in need a joyous holiday season. The drive, begun on December 6, will continue through Monday.
NIAGARA FALLS, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Disaster#Charity#St#Albans#Wchs#House
Lockhaven Express

Mark ‘The Shark’ Toy Drive helps those in need once again

MILL HALL — On a sun-splashed Sunday afternoon, children, parents and families lined up to donate toys and money to the 28th annual Mark “The Shark” Toy Drive, which was held at the Walmart in Mill Hall. By around 1 p.m., the toys and bikes were piling...
MILL HALL, PA
wdrb.com

'Keep Louisville Warm Tree' on Bardstown Road helping those in need

LOUISVILLE, Ky. -- Two women are going the extra mile to help those in need stay warm during the colder months. From their businesses, to their sense of style, to their upbeat personalities, Sheila Curtis and Kassi Clifford are two peas in a pod. When first meeting them, you'd think...
newstalk941.com

Putnam Helping Hands Asking For Donations To Assist Those In Need

Putnam County Helping Hands needs your help through donations to drive its mission. Helping Hands of Putnam County aids some 2,000 people each year. Interim Director Vicki Love said the organization asks for monetary donations and nonperishable items. “People’s needs are year round,” Love said. “I know this brings it...
PUTNAM COUNTY, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
Times Leader

FNCB Bank’s Adopt-A-Family program helps those in need

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. Employees from FNCB Bank, locally based since 1910, recently donated grocery gift cards and more than 100 wrapped gifts to nine local families as part of the Bank’s “Adopt-A-Family” holiday project. More than 130 FNCB staff members participated...
WAYNE COUNTY, PA
FOX Carolina

Help those in need during the 14th Annual FOX Carolina Kettle Drive

GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – FOX Carolina and the Salvation Army will come together for the 14th straight year for our annual FOX Carolina Kettle Drive. We’ll be out at the entrance of the Haywood Mall food court from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesday to ring the ball and help raise money for those in need across Greenville County!
GREENVILLE, SC
cherokeek12.net

CCSD Students Celebrate Holidays by Helping Those in Need

CCSD schools have been busy celebrating the holiday season by giving to others and serving the community through volunteering. Thank you to all the teachers and staff who coordinate these opportunities for meaningful service learning! We hope you enjoy this slideshow of a few of the many outstanding activities.
beachcomber.news

Helping Hands

DIGNITY HEALTH - St. Mary Medical Center hosts Helping Hands, a holiday celebration for families who are most in need. Helping Hands invites at-risk families from some of the city’s Title 1 schools, St. Mary clinics and outreach programs to have a truly “Merry Christmas.” For some of these deserving children, the St. Mary festivities are the only holiday celebration they and their families will enjoy. On Dec. 4, St. Mary ensured that the spirit of Christmas does not waver with the COVID-19 pandemic. More than 300 children were on hand as they got to see Santa and his helpers deliver holiday gifts and non-perishable food items to members of the community via a safe drive-thru celebration. Above, Reverend Stanley Kim, Director of Mission Integration, welcoming a local Long Beach family to the Helping Hands holiday celebration where they received toys and non-perishable food items.
LONG BEACH, CA
wcti12.com

Locals team up to help those impacted by tornadoes

NEW BERN, Craven County — A woman in New Bern is working with the VFW to get supplies to people in Kentucky. She just started collecting Tuesday and already the donations are coming in. She’s meeting with the VFW Wednesday to come up with a plan but she said...
NEW BERN, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy