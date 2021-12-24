Helping hand: 'After the Disaster' partners up with communities to help those in need

DIGNITY HEALTH - St. Mary Medical Center hosts Helping Hands, a holiday celebration for families who are most in need. Helping Hands invites at-risk families from some of the city’s Title 1 schools, St. Mary clinics and outreach programs to have a truly “Merry Christmas.” For some of these deserving children, the St. Mary festivities are the only holiday celebration they and their families will enjoy. On Dec. 4, St. Mary ensured that the spirit of Christmas does not waver with the COVID-19 pandemic. More than 300 children were on hand as they got to see Santa and his helpers deliver holiday gifts and non-perishable food items to members of the community via a safe drive-thru celebration. Above, Reverend Stanley Kim, Director of Mission Integration, welcoming a local Long Beach family to the Helping Hands holiday celebration where they received toys and non-perishable food items.

LONG BEACH, CA ・ 9 DAYS AGO