Penn State to Purchase Frat House Where Student Was Fatally Hazed

By Erin Brady
Newsweek
 1 day ago
Penn State won a lawsuit claiming that they could force the sale of a Beta Theta Pi fraternity house after the 2017 death of Timothy...

WDSU

University of Mississippi suspends 2nd frat over hazing

A second fraternity at the University of Mississippi has been suspended until 2025 after violating the university’s policy against hazing. The chapter of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity was notified that it is suspended until Jan. 1, 2025. That's according to the assistant vice chancellor for student affairs and dean of students.
COLLEGES
The Daily Collegian

Penn State Scranton offering environmental science course for school students

Thanks to a generous gift from the Keystone Sanitary Landfill and the DeNaples family, Penn State Scranton’s Center for Business Development and Community Outreach (CBDCO) will be coordinating a course for high school juniors and seniors that is part of a program focusing on environmental studies at the campus, as well as offering a youth summer camp program for younger children.
ENVIRONMENT
Brian Marshall
The Daily Collegian

Penn State Altoona announces fall 2021 student marshals

ALTOONA, Pa. — Penn State Altoona has announced the fall 2021 commencement student marshals. Student marshals are chosen to represent their academic division based on outstanding academic achievement. At Penn State Altoona, student marshals lead in graduating students from their division during the commencement procession. Penn State Altoona will...
ALTOONA, PA
Digital Collegian

Penn State student arrested for burglary at The Standard at State College

Nishith Kapoor, a Penn State student, was arrested Sunday after he allegedly stole more than $5,000 worth of items from multiple apartments at The Standard at State College, according to a criminal complaint from District Judge Thomas Jordan's office. The staff at The Standard and State College Police Department received...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Onward State

Penn State Student Killed In Crash On I-78

A Penn State student died as a result of a vehicle crash in Berks County earlier this week. Driving home from State College, sixth-semester supply chain management student August Schwartz died when his sedan was hit by a 69-year-old woman driving an empty school bus. The bus then went over the top of the 20-year-old’s sedan and rear-ended an SUV, killing a 25-year-old front-seat passenger.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
wpsu.org

How Penn State students say the pandemic has affected their mental health

This fall, Beaver Stadium filled up with tens of thousands of students and lines for State College bars stretched down sidewalks on the weekends. “Going to the football games and actually feeling that energy and being around a lot of people was definitely different than I’m used to, but it was definitely exciting, and I was glad to be a part of it,” said sophomore Desiree Mecca.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
#Penn State#Hazing#College#Frat House#The Centre Daily News
State College

Judge Rules Penn State Has Right to Purchase Beta Theta Pi House

A Centre County judge on Tuesday ruled that a nearly century-old deed provision gives Penn State the right to acquire the Beta Theta Pi fraternity house property where pledge Timothy Piazza sustained fatal injuries during an alcohol-fueled bid acceptance party in 2017. Judge Brian Marshall gave the university and the...
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
Centre Daily

Man accused of raping Penn State student in 1995 released from jail after posting bail

A man accused of raping a woman more than two decades ago in State College was released from jail Tuesday, one day after a Centre County judge reduced his bail. Scott R. Williams, 49, posted $100,000 to be released from the Centre County Correctional Facility. His bail sat at $500,000 until Tuesday, when Centre County Judge Brian Marshall reduced it to 10% of $1 million.
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
Star News Group

Seven Wall High School students suspended for hazing

WALL TOWNSHIP —  Seven Wall High School students were given 10-day suspensions in November for “hazing,” according to a document prepared for the Dec. 14 meeting of the board of education. The document, citing “Hazing & Conduct unbecoming of a student” lists one student as suspended on Nov. 10, another on Nov.
WALL TOWNSHIP, NJ
upenn.edu

Penn-led nonprofit helps students with career advancement

HowToStudent, a nonprofit organization co-founded by Penn alumnus Vraj Shroff, helps students of all economic backgrounds with internships, job offers, and applying to graduate programs. Collectively made up of Penn students and alumni who have received offers or are working at major Fortune 500 companies, the team is dedicated to...
CHARITIES
The Daily Collegian

Penn State strongly recommends COVID-19 boosters to employees and students

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — As the omicron coronavirus variant spreads throughout the U.S., Penn State strongly encourages its students and employees to get their booster dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. “Although the omicron variant appears to be more transmissible than the delta variant, studies show that getting the COVID-19...
PUBLIC HEALTH
wpsu.org

Dating during COVID: Penn State students share stories of masked dates, Zoom-distance relationships and asking her to join your bubble

One of the many parts of our lives the COVID-19 pandemic has changed for almost two years now is dating. Anyone who’s trying to meet someone has had to make important decisions early on: whether they’ll see each other in person or only online, and what safety protocols they’ll follow. And the rules have changed from not talking politics on the first date, to hashing through the highly politicized topics of masking and vaccination before ever meeting in person.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Centre Daily

Opinion: Why we need to remember Penn State student Justine Gross

“The death of a student should be important enough to be discussed carefully and remembered by anyone fancying themselves a part of a ‘Penn State community.’... And we need to talk about what it says about our community that almost no one wants to talk about it.”. These...
PENN, PA
