Trae Young won't be cleared in time for Christmas Day game

Source: Twitter @ChrisBHaynes

Baxter Holmes @Baxter

The numbers could change, but, at the moment, it appears as many as 45 players across the 10 NBA teams slated to play tomorrow on Christmas are in the league’s health and safety protocols. That includes Trae Young, Luka Dončić and Kevin Durant. – 5:31 PM

Trae Young @TheTraeYoung

Bs for real.. – 5:31 PM

Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney

Hawks with a three-tweet injury report listing nine players out for health and safety protocols for the Christmas kickoff game at the Knicks. Trae Young and most names people would recognize aren’t playing. – 5:27 PM

Marc Berman @NYPost_Berman

No Hawks have cleared Covid-19 protocols on latest injury report and they added another player in center Okongwu. Trae, Danilo, Capela, Huerter Williams all out for Knicks game. Merry Christmas. – 5:17 PM

Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner

Trae Young is officially out for tomorrow’s game against the Knicks. – 5:01 PM

Marc Berman @NYPost_Berman

Reportedly, no Trae Young at the Garden Saturday. Will still be in protocols. It just might be a Bing Bong Christmas for Knicks. – 12:41 PM

Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes

Atlanta Hawks star Trae Young (H&S protocols) is not expected to be cleared in time for the Christmas Day game against the New York Knicks, league sources tell @YahooSports. – 12:29 PM

NBA Math @NBA_Math

RPR MVP Predictor, determined by Rolling Player Ratings and team success:

1. Nikola Jokic: 14.96

2. Stephen Curry: 14.52

3. Kevin Durant: 14.09

4. Giannis Antetokounmpo: 13.79

5. Trae Young: 13.16

6. Donovan Mitchell: 12.73

7. Jarrett Allen: 12.37

8. DeMar DeRozan: 12.0 pic.twitter.com/44KezXcz9h – 11:50 AM

Trae Young @TheTraeYoung

HE WIT US!!!!!!!! Great win Killas!! 💯 – 9:27 PM

Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence

Exactly as you’d expect, the Hawks, with seven guys out in COVID-19 protocols (including Trae Young), will take a 32-18 lead vs. the Sixers into the second quarter. – 7:33 PM

Tim Bontemps: The Celtics announce Bruno Fernando, CJ Miles, Enes Freedom and Justin Jackson have all entered the health and safety protocols since Wednesday night’s game against Cleveland. -via Twitter @TimBontemps / December 24, 2021

Marc Stein: The Celtics just issued a five-tweet injury report for their Christmas Day game at Milwaukee. Among the key updates: Al Horford (health and safety protocols) and Marcus Smart (left hip contusion) are now questionable. More from me: marcstein.substack.com -via Twitter @TheSteinLine / December 24, 2021

Tim Reynolds: Donte DiVincenzo (protocols) upgraded to questionable for tomorrow meaning he may finally make his season debut, while Giannis Antetokounmpo (as first reported by ESPN) and Bobby Portis are both no longer listed on the protocols list. -via Twitter @ByTimReynolds / December 24, 2021