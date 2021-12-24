ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Trae Young won't be cleared in time for Christmas Day game

By HoopsHype
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4G3Ymb_0dVTd9wZ00

Chris Haynes: Atlanta Hawks star Trae Young (H&S; protocols) is not expected to be cleared in time for the Christmas Day game against the New York Knicks, league sources tell @YahooSports.

Source: Twitter @ChrisBHaynes

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Baxter Holmes @Baxter

The numbers could change, but, at the moment, it appears as many as 45 players across the 10 NBA teams slated to play tomorrow on Christmas are in the league’s health and safety protocols. That includes Trae Young, Luka Dončić and Kevin Durant. – 5:31 PM

Trae Young @TheTraeYoung

Bs for real.. – 5:31 PM

Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney

Hawks with a three-tweet injury report listing nine players out for health and safety protocols for the Christmas kickoff game at the Knicks. Trae Young and most names people would recognize aren’t playing. – 5:27 PM

Marc Berman @NYPost_Berman

No Hawks have cleared Covid-19 protocols on latest injury report and they added another player in center Okongwu. Trae, Danilo, Capela, Huerter Williams all out for Knicks game. Merry Christmas. – 5:17 PM

Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner

Trae Young is officially out for tomorrow’s game against the Knicks. – 5:01 PM

Marc Berman @NYPost_Berman

Reportedly, no Trae Young at the Garden Saturday. Will still be in protocols. It just might be a Bing Bong Christmas for Knicks. – 12:41 PM

Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes

Atlanta Hawks star Trae Young (H&S protocols) is not expected to be cleared in time for the Christmas Day game against the New York Knicks, league sources tell @YahooSports. – 12:29 PM

NBA Math @NBA_Math

RPR MVP Predictor, determined by Rolling Player Ratings and team success:

1. Nikola Jokic: 14.96

2. Stephen Curry: 14.52

3. Kevin Durant: 14.09

4. Giannis Antetokounmpo: 13.79

5. Trae Young: 13.16

6. Donovan Mitchell: 12.73

7. Jarrett Allen: 12.37

8. DeMar DeRozan: 12.0 pic.twitter.com/44KezXcz9h11:50 AM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jEfvn_0dVTd9wZ00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PwlEf_0dVTd9wZ00

Trae Young @TheTraeYoung

HE WIT US!!!!!!!! Great win Killas!! 💯 – 9:27 PM

Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence

Exactly as you’d expect, the Hawks, with seven guys out in COVID-19 protocols (including Trae Young), will take a 32-18 lead vs. the Sixers into the second quarter. – 7:33 PM

Tim Bontemps: The Celtics announce Bruno Fernando, CJ Miles, Enes Freedom and Justin Jackson have all entered the health and safety protocols since Wednesday night’s game against Cleveland. -via Twitter @TimBontemps / December 24, 2021

Marc Stein: The Celtics just issued a five-tweet injury report for their Christmas Day game at Milwaukee. Among the key updates: Al Horford (health and safety protocols) and Marcus Smart (left hip contusion) are now questionable. More from me: marcstein.substack.com -via Twitter @TheSteinLine / December 24, 2021

Tim Reynolds: Donte DiVincenzo (protocols) upgraded to questionable for tomorrow meaning he may finally make his season debut, while Giannis Antetokounmpo (as first reported by ESPN) and Bobby Portis are both no longer listed on the protocols list. -via Twitter @ByTimReynolds / December 24, 2021

Comments / 0

Related
heartlandcollegesports.com

Look: Trae Young Gets Engaged to Fiance Shelby

Atlanta Hawks star Trae Young is officially off the market ladies. The 23-year-old point guard asked his long-time girlfriend Shelby Miller to marry him last night, and of course, she said yes. The two have been dating since 2018 and met in Norman, Oklahoma, when Young was playing for the...
NORMAN, OK
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To Thursday’s Bradley Beal News

Bradley Beal is the most recent NBA star to find his way into health and safety protocols. According to NBA insider Shams Charania, the Wizards will be without their star shooting guard tonight against the New York Knicks as Beal has been placed on the COVID-19 list. In reaction to...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stephen Curry
Person
Donte Divincenzo
Person
Trae Young
Person
Jarrett Allen
Person
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Person
Marc Berman
Person
Demar Derozan
Person
Bobby Portis
Person
Donovan Mitchell
Person
Kevin Durant
Person
Marcus Smart
ClutchPoints

Hawks star Trae Young reacts to LeBron James’ controversial COVID-19 post as he sits in protocols

The NBA has recently been hit hard by a COVID-19 outbreak. Many teams have been down as many as 10 players and have been forced to utilize the league’s hardship exception to replace some of their role players, and even stars. Both Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James and Atlanta Hawks star Trae Young have spent time in the NBA’s COVID protocols, with Young set to miss Atlanta’s Christmas Day game against the New York Knicks. In a since-deleted Instagram post, LeBron seemingly downplayed the effects of COVID-19. Amid the social media chaos, Young reacted to LeBron’s post.
NBA
ESPN

Wizards withstand Walker's big night, beat Knicks 124-117

NEW YORK -- — Washington’s Kyle Kuzma had Kemba Walker’s recent stellar numbers in the back of his mind and wondered why the New York guard had been buried at the end of the bench for nearly three weeks. Walker showed off Thursday night, scoring 44 points....
NBA
blackchronicle.com

Atlante Hawks’ Trae Young Proposes To Long-Time Girlfriend Shelby Miller

Trae Young took his biggest shot yet after proposing to his long-time girlfriend Shelby Miller, and it was nothing but net. The 23-year-old Atlanta Hawks superstar dropped Instagram flicks of himself getting on bended knee and popping the big question on Friday (Dec.17). In the photos, Young can be seen presenting a ring box to visibly stunned Miller with white rose petals on the floor, blue balloons, and the words “Marry me” on the television screen behind them. In the caption for the post, Young wrote, “what a night.”
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas#H S#The New York Knicks#Twitter Chrisbhaynes#Okongwu
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Twitter
NBA Teams
New York Knicks
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Atlanta Hawks
NBA Teams
Philadelphia 76ers
Newsday

Hawks minus Trae Young takes glow off Christmas Day matchup vs. Knicks

It was a Christmas story without a villain. No Grinch. No Scrooge. No Mr. Potter. Not even an Abominable Snow Monster. And, alas, no Trae Young. It certainly was not what the NBA and ESPN envisioned when they scheduled the Knicks and Hawks to tip off the league’s annual holiday quintupleheader at Madison Square Garden on Saturday.
NBA
Larry Brown Sports

Trae Young sounds off on Twitter about not being cleared

Trae Young is not exactly feeling very merry for Christmas this year. The Atlanta Hawks guard, who entered health and safety protocols earlier this week, is not expected to be cleared in time for the team’s Christmas Day game against the New York Knicks, per Chris Haynes of Yahoo! Sports.
NBA
FanSided

Trae Young out for Atlanta Hawks on Christmas as Knicks get healthier

In what was one of the wilder 24-hour swings of this season, the Atlanta Hawks got a big 98-96 road win over the Philadelphia 76ers on Thursday. The victory came as they were still without Trae Young, Clint Capela, Danilo Gallinari, and Lou Williams due to health and safety protocols as well as De’Andre Hunter who is still recovering from wrist surgery.
NBA
People

Atlanta Hawks Basketball Star Trae Young Engaged to Longtime Love Shelby Miller: 'What a Night'

On Thursday, Trae Young announced that he proposed to his longtime love, Shelby Miller, in a sweet Instagram post. Sharing a selection of photographs from the elaborate proposal — which featured white rose petals across the floor, lit candles, and a display of blue balloons — the Atlanta Hawks basketball player, 23, wrote alongside the post, "What a night💫 #FutureMrsYoung💍."
CELEBRITIES
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

55K+
Followers
105K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy