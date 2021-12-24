ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thank You for So Many Things

By Muriel J Smith
ahherald.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleChristmas is an incredibly special time of year and a time to spend with family and friends, as well as with those to whom we can bring friendship and love. It is also a time to express appreciation and thanks to all who have impacted your life throughout the year, and...

www.ahherald.com

Comments / 0

A Cup of Jo

Belated Thank-You Notes

Definitely all the teachers. By the wonderful Grace Farris. I’m just thrilled to see someone use the word ‘belated’ correctly. To the woman 7 years ago who pulled my then 2 year old out from underneath a bouncy castle full of kids that fell over on top of him as we were passing by. I was screaming and screaming and no one could hear me over the kids. But that angel did. I never got to thank her in that moment but I bless her every single day.
SOCIETY
bocojo.com

As Always, Thank You For Reading

When I began writing for the Boone County Journal back in 2011, I planned to call my column “The Stay-At-Home Rollercoaster”. My wife and I had two sons at the time and were getting ready to adopt our daughter in China when I asked publisher Bruce Wallace if he thought his readers might be interested in following my adventures as a stay-at-home dad both overseas and in Southern Boone County. Inexplicably, he decided to give me a shot. Wisely, Bruce opted to nix the working title that I had proposed. He must have had a suspicion that not all of my weekly musings would be about parenting. As my children have grown, I have written about them less frequently, mostly out of respect for their privacy. However, that’s not the only reason I strayed from my original vision of a parenting column. Somewhere along the line, I realized that there is more to Travis Naughton than being a stay-at-home parent. Don’t get me wrong; being a full-time parent to three kids is plenty to keep a person busy. I remember when my kids were little and I had to shuttle them everywhere, cook for them, clean up after them, do their laundry, and of course play with them. It was extremely gratifying, and utterly exhausting.
BOONE COUNTY, MO
BBC

'Christmas kindness means we can stay in the house'

All week, Dayjanta Samuels has been "wild and excited", says his mother Christine Borton, "counting down the days to Christmas". The family have been overwhelmed by the reaction of the public to the story of their financial struggles, with dozens and dozens of people contacting them to offer money, gifts and advice.
BUSINESS
Telegraph

After a difficult year, there are still so many things to be grateful for

Last year I forgot to un-order my 20lb turkey when Christmas got cancelled. I had to chop it up to get it in the freezer. This year, fearing another lockdown and figuring that a beef fillet takes less space than a turkey, I have planned a beef Wellington for 12. The meat cost an arm and a leg, so thank God Boris is letting us eat it. Now Christmas is on, I’m pulling out all the stops, splashing money on Champagne, good wine, plum pud, posh chocolates, liqueurs, the lot.
LIFESTYLE
City
Atlantic Highlands, NJ
Monmouth County, NJ
Society
County
Monmouth County, NJ
vmware.com

So Long and Thanks for All the Krill

A little over five years ago, I had just passed my tenth year working at Red Hat. I loved the company, and I loved my job. But something happens when you love your work. You spend a lot of time doing it and start getting good at it. Over time, you may get so good at it, it no longer feels satisfying. That’s what happened to me at Red Hat. I had become complacent, and a bit depressed. I needed something new. A new challenge to reset my life. At the 2016 Linux Plumbers Conference, I let it be known that I was looking to make a move. I was approached by people who represented different companies, but they all offered me the same thing I was doing at Red Hat, and I didn’t see a new opportunity that would get me out of my rut. Then Dirk Hohndel approached me and said he started a new job, assigned to the task of helping the company become a good open source citizen and asked me if I would join him in the mission. I thought to myself, “I have no idea how to do this,” and quickly answered “YES!”
ECONOMY
sevendaysvt

My Elderly Mother Wants Our Family to Gather for Christmas, but We Don't Get Along

I'm the youngest of five children. My siblings have complicated relationships, and we haven't had a real family gathering in a very long time. My father passed away many years ago, and my mother is 87 years old now. She would love to have us all together for Christmas like in the old times, but I don't know whether that will be possible, since nobody gets along. What can I do?
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
The Guardian

After my brother died, we barely celebrated Christmas. Then I fell in love and a switch turned on

I’ve always had a fairly complicated relationship with Christmas. My father left when I was two. He always promised we’d spend Christmas together, but he never came. There were fun and loving Christmases with my mum and brother, David. We had very little money, but my mother would manage to fill pillowcases with presents, and we’d have a tin of Quality Street and a little tree. My mother would cook a roast dinner and we’d watch movies together.
CELEBRATIONS
Bwog

Bwog Finds So Many Ways To Procrastinate

In the heart of finals season, Bwog is here to tell you how not to study. Finals. What a time. All of the libraries are full of stressed students grinding away on essays and projects and cramming for tests. Everyone seems to be buried in a book or a problem set. Everyone but you, that is. You can’t put your phone down. You just can’t bear to get through those last few pages, slides, or problems, so you’re procrastinating.
EDUCATION
North Platte Telegraph

Brewer: Many reasons to be thankful

It’s that time of year when we all should pause a moment and consider the very long list of things that we all have to be thankful for. I’ve seen much of the world, and a lot of it wasn’t a pretty sight. Americans for the most part fail to grasp how blessed we all are to live in this country. I realize our federal government has some very serious problems that are so numerous I could write a book about it. But this is the time of year where I want to write about all we have to be thankful for.
SOCIETY
The Independent

Jewish couple kicked off American Airlines flight for refusing to put prayer shawl on floor

A Jewish couple who were kicked off an American Airlines flight for refusing to store their sacred prayer shawl on the floor have filed a lawsuit against the airline.Roberto and Elana Birman, a couple in their 70s, were flying from Miami to New York on flight 322 in August when they claim the incident occurred.A flight attendant allegedly pulled Roberto’s Tallit bag, a 8.5 inch-by-8.5-inch clear plastic bag holding his prayer book and shawl, out from the overhead bin and asked who it belonged to.When the pair indicated it was theirs, the crew member allegedly threw the bag on his...
LIFESTYLE
BBC

Rescue dog 'sadly' returns to kennels after home offered

A dog weighing 9st 4lb (60kg) who has struggled to find a home for almost two years has been returned to the kennels. The two-year-old mastiff was found a home last month, but RSPCA Cornwall said "sadly it didn't work out". Basher was rescued as a stray puppy in January...
PETS
Society
Upworthy

Gay Pastor dresses in drag to lead church service, says it 'is a theological reflection on joy'

A Lutheran church in Chicago stepped up its inclusivity game big time earlier this month when it celebrated "rejoice Sunday" by welcoming its newly ordained gay pastor to lead the congregation in drag. St. Luke's Lutheran Church of Logan Square proudly took to Facebook on December 13 to share photographs of pastor Aaron Musser leading the service while dressed in a white dress and a blonde wig. "Today, we consider what it might be like to have a dress rehearsal for the kind of joy awaiting us on the other side of Advent. It’s been so hard to know what that joy will be because it’s been so long since some of us have been joyful. It’s been a difficult and tiring couple of years," Musser said in the Facebook post explaining why he decided to dress in drag for the service.
CHICAGO, IL
M. Brown

My advice to any woman having an affair with a married man

**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. I once wrote about my experience falling in love with a married man. It’s not something I’m proud of but it’s something I choose not to feel shame for anymore, especially after all these years.
DoYouRemember?

Mariah Carey, Kids, And Boyfriend Share Christmas Swimming Tradition In Candid Video

With Christmas fast approaching, Mariah Carey set off on a holiday vacation with her boyfriend Bryan Tanaka and her ten-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe Cannon. The quartet headed to Aspen, Colorado to indulge in a holiday tradition together. When it comes to some aspects of her personal life, Carey has kept things private, like when she first started dating Tanaka and requested, “Can we just keep that private between us? Me and my boyfriend don’t want to do that.” On this occasion, however, she offered followers a charming look into her family life just in time for the holidays.
CELEBRITIES
Tracey Folly

My husband attacked me because dinner wasn't ready when he got home from work

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. It's hard to admit you were in an abusive relationship until it's over. I choose to share stories about my past relationships because I want to let other people in the same situation know they aren't alone. From personal experience, I know many women hide the abuse they suffer from their partners or spouses. I was one of those women.

