Baldwin says he's 'really grateful' to supporters for helping him after 'Rust' shooting

By Sarakshi Rai
The Hill
The Hill
 1 day ago
Actor Alec Baldwin said in an Instagram video that he is grateful for the support he's received since the fatal shooting on the "Rust" film set in October.

Baldwin shared a three-minute video on Instagram on Friday in which he thanked those who have sent him kind messages during this "very difficult" time.

"I wanted to take a moment to say thank you to all the people who sent me such kind words and best wishes and strength and hope and prayers, thoughts and lots of encouragement," he said.

"I got hundreds, hundreds of emails from friends, family and colleagues and people I haven’t heard from in quite a while to send me strength and good wishes and so forth. I’m really grateful for that," Baldwin continued.

He added that he's ready to put "some aspects" of the shooting behind him, but added that "of course, for everyone who’s involved in this it’s never going to be behind us, because someone died so tragically."

"I never lose sight of that. Not a day goes by I don't think about that," he said.

Baldwin added that his family and children have helped him since the incident.

"It's true, I only care about my wife and my kids and moving forward with my life and trying to get through a tough time, a really tough time."

He added he feels "very awkward going through this."

"It has been very difficult. I want to say happy holidays, happy Hanukkah and Christmas and a happy Kwanzaa. Whatever holiday you’re celebrating," Baldwin said.

He concluded the video with a message to his fans and asked them to "be safe, wear a mask, get the booster."

"Don’t let Santa Claus down the chimney without a mask," Baldwin added.

Authorities say cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was killed and director Joel Souza was wounded when Baldwin fired a gun holding a suspected live round while the actor was working on a scene for "Rust" in October.

Baldwin recently sat down with George Stephanopoulos for his first TV interview since the fatal shooting.

"The trigger wasn't pulled. I never pulled the trigger," he told Stephanopoulos on "Alec Baldwin Unscripted."

Police issued a search warrant for Baldwin's iPhone last Thursday as part of their investigation into the shooting.

