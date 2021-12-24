ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chris Brown’s Son Aeko, 2, Looks His Dad’s Twin In Beanie & Puffy Jacket For Winter

By James Crowley
 1 day ago
The R&B singer shared an adorable photo of his son, looking like his real mini-me, while the little one bundled up for winter.

Chris Brown‘s son Aeko, 2, really is an adorable little “heartbreaker.” The 32-year-old “No Guidance” singer posted thee photo of his boy dressed up just like his dad on Instagram on Tuesday December 21. Aeko totally took after his dad, and looked like a mini-version of his old man, as he stared into the camera for the pair of photos. It was a super sweet photo to show his love for his son.

Aeko looked totally stylish in his winter-appropriate outfit. He sported a brown beanie over his adorable face. He also rocked a light blue puffy jacket and a beige and green flannel under it. In the second photo, he showed his outfit was complete with beige sweatpants and a tiny pair of sneakers. It also looked like he had a pair of gloves shoved in his pocket.

Other than Aeko, Chris also has one daughter Royalty, 7, who he shares with his ex Nia Guzman. Chris shares Aeko with model Ammika Harris. The same day he shared the photo of Aeko, Chris also posted a sweet daddy-daughter moment that he had with his daughter where she wrapped her arms around him and hung onto his back. Chris tagged his daughter and included a heart emoji.

Aeko’s mom has shown off her son’s style with a sweet portrait of the two of them, where the toddler rocked a man bun and sported a white sweater. Even though Chris and Ammika may not be together, it sounds like they have a solid co-parenting relationship. She lives in Germany with Aeko, but the singer has made a point to spend time with his boy whenever he can. He was seen spending time with Aeko when he performed a concert in London in November. “It was so important to Chris to [spend] bonding time with his son since he just had a birthday last month and now the holiday season is upon us,” a source revealed to HollywoodLife exclusively at the time. “Chris is having the time of his life in London with Aeko. He can’t believe how much he looks like him.”

WHAS 11

Cardi B Shares Rare Video of Baby Boy in Birthday Tribute to Offset

Cardi B may not be sharing her 3-month-old son's name with the world just yet, but she is giving fans a sweet look at the little cutie. In a touching birthday tribute post to her husband, Offset, Cardi shared a precious video from the hospital with the 30-year-old Migos rapper cradling his son and rocking him back and forth.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Cardi B’s Daughter Kulture, 3, Twins With Dad Offset In Adorable New Photos

Cardi B showed how daughter Kulture takes after her dad Offset’s sharp style in a cute new father-daughter Instagram. Cardi B, 29, was quite the proud mama as she shared stylish Instagrams of daughter Kulture Cephus, 3, and husband Offset, 29, on Nov. 30th. Little Kulture was adorable as she and her rapper dad bundled up for the cute pics. Looking tough, the toddler rocked a motorcycle jacket that matched Offset’s leather pants. After starting off the shots at dad’s side, she hopped into his arms for an even cuter snap. Mom Cardi gave their outfits her stamp of approval in the caption, writing, “Put it on and never take it off.”
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Kourtney Kardashian Rocks A Necklace With Travis Barker’s Initials In Gorgeous Selfie

The Poosh founder sported some new jewelry with her fiancé’s initials around her neck in a brand new selfie. Kourtney Kardashian showed her love for Travis Barker with beautiful new jewelry. The 42-year-old reality star debuted a new necklace on Tuesday December 21, which had the 46-year-old blink-182 drummer’s initials on it! Kourtney shared the selfie to her Instagram story, where the two charms had the letters “T” and “B” written out with diamonds, showing her love for her future husband.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Jennifer Lopez Debuts Pink Hair Makeover In Gorgeous Pic — Before & After Photos

J.Lo is sporting some fun and colorful new hair in a recent Instagram, showing that she looks fabulous no matter what the style. Tickled pink! Jennifer Lopez, 52, showed off a brand new, cotton candy-colored ‘do on Thursday, looking fierce as ever with the pink look. Posted to Instagram by her makeup artist, Mary Phillips, Jennifer posed with her signature smokey/glowing makeup and a medium-length, tousled chop that looked all at once glamourous, fun, and fresh. She also sported a white long-sleeve shirt and gold chain link necklace, simply but perfectly accenting the edgy style. “Pink’s always a good idea,” Mary wrote in the caption, also tagging J.Lo’s ride-or-die hair stylist, Chris Appleton for helping create the look.
LOS ANGELES, CA
thedigitalfix.com

Arnold Schwarzenegger’s son is the spitting image of his dad on set of new movie

Two of Arnold Schwarzenegger’s five children have followed in his acting footsteps – Patrick Schwarzenegger and Joseph Baena. And five years ago, Baena recreated one of his father’s most memorable scenes from 1991’s Terminator 2: Judgement Day. Now on the set of his new movie, Baena is once again channeling his famous father.
MOVIES
