ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Giannis Antetokounmpo Clears Protocol, While Celtics Rule Out 9 Players For Christmas Day Matchup With Bucks

cbslocal.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleBOSTON (CBS) — The Celtics’ Christmas Day matchup with the Milwaukee Bucks just got a whole lot tougher. Giannis Antetokounmpo has been cleared from the NBA’s Health & Safety Protocol and will likely suit up for Milwaukee when Boston visits the defending champs on Saturday afternoon....

boston.cbslocal.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aaron Nesmith
Person
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Person
Norvel Pelle
Person
Jabari Parker
Person
Al Horford
Person
Jayson Tatum
Person
Romeo Langford
Person
Sam Hauser
Person
Payton Pritchard
Person
Adrian Wojnarowski
CBS Boston

Enes Freedom Becomes Latest Celtics Player To Enter NBA Health And Safety Protocol

BOSTON (CBS) — The Celtics are now up to eight players in the NBA’s COVID-19 Health & Safety Protocols. Enes Freedom entered protocol on Thursday, according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania. Freedom now joins Sam Hauser, Juancho Hernangomez, Al Horford, Jabari Parker, Josh Richardson, Brodric Thomas and Grant Williams in protocol. With Freedom landing in protocol, the Celtics find themselves extremely shorthanded in the front court. Boston has signed forward Justin Jackson and guards C.J. Miles and Joe Johnson to fill out the roster following the team’s COVID-19 outbreak. Another signing could be in the cards ahead of Saturday’s Christmas Day showdown with the Bucks in Milwaukee. Freedom has seen an uptick in action since Boston placed Horford and Williams in protocol. He got the start and played a season-high 40 minutes in Monday’s loss to Philadelphia, scoring 15 points and pulling down 11 rebounds while playing minimal defense on Philly big man Joel Embiid. Freedom played 12 minutes during Wednesday night’s win over the Cavaliers in Boston, scoring four points and pulling down five rebounds.
NBA
firstsportz.com

Watch: Twitter reacts to Giannis Antetokounmpo’s surprising return with his best Christmas performance against the Boston Celtics.

Giannis Antetokounmpo was out for 2 weeks missing multiple games of Milwaukee Bucks due to being side-lined under COVID-19 health and safety protocols of the league. Even hours before the tip-off at Fiserv Forum for the Christmas game between the Milwaukee Bucks and Boston Celtics there was no update regarding Giannis Antetokounmpo being available for the game but the “Greek Freak” showed up and also came up in clutch signing the win for the Bucks.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Celtics#Christmas#Cbs#Health Safety Protocol#Espn#Mvp#Greek
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Milwaukee Bucks
ESPN

Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers and Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo deliver extra Christmas presents for fans

If you are a fan of Wisconsin sports, specifically the Green Bay Packers and Milwaukee Bucks, you got two extra gifts on Christmas Day. Led by Giannis Antetokounmpo, the Bucks erased a 19-point deficit against the Boston Celtics and won their 22nd game of the season 117-113. The Bucks' comeback win was the largest on Christmas Day over the past 25 years, according to ESPN Stats & Information.
NBA
ClutchPoints

Bucks get the perfect Christmas Day present for Celtics matchup

The Milwaukee Bucks received a brilliant gift on Christmas Day ahead of a showdown with the Boston Celtics. With Giannis Antetokounmpo clearing protocols on Friday, he’s likely to play on Saturday. But on top of that, the defending champions will finally see the season debut of Donte DiVincenzo, who hasn’t played since the playoffs due to an ankle injury.
NBA
NBC Sports

Celtics injury report: Lengthy list of players out vs. Bucks on Christmas

The Boston Celtics will be extremely shorthanded for their Christmas matinee against the Milwaukee Bucks. In the team's injury report released on Christmas Eve, eight players have already been ruled out by the Celtics due to COVID-19 health and safety protocols while four more were questionable. Enes Freedom, Bruno Fernando,...
NBA
DallasBasketball

Doncic vs. Giannis Cancelled: GAMEDAY Mavs vs. Bucks

DALLAS - The total number of Dallas Mavericks in COVID-19 protocols grows as the NBA's defending-champion Milwaukee Bucks come to town. Six Mavs are at various stages in the league’s safety protocols, including Dallas star Luka Doncic. With two more Dallas players out with injury, the team has signed multiple players to aid its manpower shortage.
NBA
People

Atlanta Hawks Basketball Star Trae Young Engaged to Longtime Love Shelby Miller: 'What a Night'

On Thursday, Trae Young announced that he proposed to his longtime love, Shelby Miller, in a sweet Instagram post. Sharing a selection of photographs from the elaborate proposal — which featured white rose petals across the floor, lit candles, and a display of blue balloons — the Atlanta Hawks basketball player, 23, wrote alongside the post, "What a night💫 #FutureMrsYoung💍."
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy