Hair Care

Saweetie Debuts New Amber Rose-Like Haircut, Thirst Trap Twitter Responds

 1 day ago

Source: @saweetie / Instagram

Saweetie has done it again.

Posting another picture showing off her flawless assets to get everyone’s attention, this time around Saweetie has gone and debuted a new look as she’s gotten the Amber Rose hairdo and gone short and blonde. Posing poolside in a pink bikini and brand new blonde look, Saweetie had social media on fire with the thirst trap and you can see and understand why.

She’s a baddie, b.

While many love the new look, others have jokes for days from comparing her to Brittany Spears during her meltdown years back to others saying she wants to be Amber Rose. Check out some of the responses below and let us know your thoughts on Saweetie’s new haircut.

HipHopWired authoritatively documents the many facets of Hip-Hop with the respect and verve the culture truly deserves.

