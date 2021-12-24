Bengals Add Wide Receiver to COVID-19 Reserve List

Steelers vs. Chiefs will have big implications for both teams on Sunday, as the Steelers try to stay alive in the AFC playoff race and the Chiefs look to clinch a playoff berth. At 7-6-1, the Steelers’ tie to the Lions is looming large, as they’re half a game out of really being in the thick of the AFC’s race for the No. 7 seed. Every game is key for them now, particularly with the rest of the AFC North being as tight as it is at the moment.
Bengals cornerback Chidobe Awuzie returned to the active roster after spending more than one week on the COVID-19 Reserve List. and Wyatt Ray on the COVID-19 Reserve list. Reader is arguably the Bengals' best defensive player. He won't play against the Ravens. They also elevated Austin Calitro, Mike Daniels, Noah...
The wife of former UCLA standout and NFL quarterback Cade McNown was arrested in connection to accusations that she stole "hundreds of thousands of dollars in designer goods" from her boss, philanthropist Sydney Holland, according to TMZ. Local law enforcement confirmed Christina McNown was charged with four counts of felony...
Tom Brady was in rare form on Sunday but not in a good way. Brady lost his temper during the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' 9-0 shutout loss to the Saints, evidenced by a moment when he shouted at New Orleans interim head coach Dennis Allen after throwing the game-sealing interception. Tampa...
The Dallas Cowboys have been hot in terms of wins and now they have a chance at the No. 1 seed in the NFC. Here’s how they can clinch that first-round bye. While the upside of the Dallas Cowboys was evident coming into the year, the skeptics that believed that Mike McCarthy’s team could put the total package together were certainly plentiful. But after 15 weeks, the club sits at 10-4 and in the No. 2 seed for the NFC playoff standings.
There’s incredibly sad news to share out of Jacksonville, Fla. regarding the death of a former college football star. Former UCF star running back Otis Anderson Jr. was reportedly killed in a shooting on Monday night. The shooting also left a woman injured. She was taken to the hospital. The...
On Saturday morning, Jeff Duncan of Nola.com dropped a bombshell report involving former Saints quarterback Drew Brees. Believe it or not, the Saints reportedly tried to lure Brees out of retirement. The future Hall of Famer ultimately passed up on the opportunity. “Ultimately, Brees nixed the idea, in part, because...
Earlier this week, the New Orleans Saints received some tough news about their quarterback situation. The team placed starting quarterback Taysom Hill and backup quarterback Trevor Siemian on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. That leaves former Notre Dame star quarterback Ian Book as the likely starter. With two quarterbacks gone, the Saints...
Former Rams practice squad running back Otis Anderson Jr. was killed in a domestic shooting in Jacksonville on Monday night. A woman inside the home was also shot and transported to the hospital, according to News4Jax. A 52-year-old man, Otis Lee Anderson Sr., was arrested and charged with first-degree murder...
Former Illinois and New Orleans Saints defensive lineman Glenn Foster Jr. died Monday shortly after being taken into custody by authorities in Alabama. A husband and father of two, Foster was 31 years old. An official at the Pickens County, Alabama, Medical Examiner & Coroner's Office would not comment on...
The New England Patriots can clinch the AFC East title this weekend with a win over the Buffalo Bills and a Miami Dolphins loss. The likelihood of the latter happening just took a significant hit. Miami’s Week 16 opponent, the New Orleans Saints, could be forced to start third-string rookie...
The New England Patriots and Buffalo Bills square off Sunday in a Week 16 matchup that very well could determine this season’s AFC East champion. Those stakes alone make the game fascinating, obviously, but it’ll be really interesting to see how each team responds just three weeks after New England defeated Buffalo in a bizarre “Monday Night Football” showdown in Orchard Park, N.Y., that featured 40-mph wind gusts.
In a league known for parity, it's not often you see a team earn the No. 1 overall playoff seed in consecutive seasons and it's even rarer to see it happen in both the AFC and NFC at the same time, but that's exactly what could happen this year if both the Packers and the Chiefs end up earning the No. 1 overall seed in their respective conferences.
Urban Meyer’s future in coaching is murky, and one of his former players believes we may have seen the last of him on the sideline. Former Ohio State quarterback Cardale Jones, who won a national championship under Meyer in 2014, admitted that Meyer may not coach again after being fired by the Jacksonville Jaguars, citing his unwillingness to adapt to the changing sport.
The Buffalo Bills head into their Week 16 matchup against the New England Patriots a bit short handed. Earlier in the week, it was announced that quarterback Josh Allen’s favorite slot target, Cole Beasley, was placed into the the league’s COVID-19 protocols. On Friday, Josh Allen appears to have lost another weapon.
John Johnson III is watching his Cleveland Browns from home because of COVID-19 protocols. But that’s not stopping him from chiming in on Cleveland’s Christmas game against the Green Bay Packers. After Baker Mayfield threw his second interception of the first half on Saturday, Johnson took to Twitter...
