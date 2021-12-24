Bengals Add Wide Receiver to COVID-19 Reserve List

Steelers vs. Chiefs will have big implications for both teams on Sunday, as the Steelers try to stay alive in the AFC playoff race and the Chiefs look to clinch a playoff berth. At 7-6-1, the Steelers’ tie to the Lions is looming large, as they’re half a game out of really being in the thick of the AFC’s race for the No. 7 seed. Every game is key for them now, particularly with the rest of the AFC North being as tight as it is at the moment.

NFL ・ 11 HOURS AGO