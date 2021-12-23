Christmas Confections

Bill was a teacher in Elementary School. He was my friend. He would surely know of someone who fit the criteria of what I had in mind and wanted to do. You see, since my freshman year in college, I had a desire that I had never been able to fulfill. I wasn’t wealthy. I was a struggling college student at the time, trying to work my way through college. Even so, I had lost the desire for some…

LIFESTYLE ・ 4 DAYS AGO