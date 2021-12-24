ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

1 Person Injured In Shooting On I-94 Near 115th Street

By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
CBS Chicago
CBS Chicago
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kWNBh_0dVTTpCY00

CHICAGO (CBS)– One person was hospitalized after a shooting on I-94 near 115th Street Friday morning.

The shooting took place just after 11 a.m.

The victim’s condition is unknown at this time.

All lanes were shut down as police investigated.

As of 11:08 a.m. on Friday, Illinois State Police have responded to investigate 255 reported expressway shootings on the Chicagoland area Cook County expressways.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS Chicago

Person Hospitalized After shooting On I-57

CHICAGO (CBS) – One person is hospitalized after a shooting on Interstate 57 Friday night. Illinois State Police said around 11:05 p.m., police responded to a reported shooting on I-57 southbound near Halsted Street. One person was transferred to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The southbound lanes near Halsted Street were closed for investigation and reopened around 1:20 a.m. ISP Police has responded to 256 reported expressway shootings as of Saturday. Anyone with information is asked to contact the ISP by phone at 847-294-4400, or email at ISP.CrimeTips@Illinois.gov. Witnesses can remain anonymous.
ILLINOIS STATE
CBS Chicago

10 People Wounded In Weekend Shootings In Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) – At least 10 people were wounded in shootings across Chicago over the weekend. One shooting involved police who returned gunfire against two men in University Village Friday night. Police said around 10:45 p.m. officers were on patrol in the 1300 block of West Hastings when they observed two men with handguns. As the officers approached, one of the men fired at the officers. The officers returned fire striking the man. He was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The officers were not injured but was transported to an area hospital for observation. Two weapons were recovered at...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Man Dead Following Shooting Outside Bar In East Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man was shot and killed outside of a bar in East Chicago early Saturday morning, according to authorities. Police said around 1:46 a.m., officers were dispatched to the area of 140th & Alder Street in response to shots fired. ShotSpotter alerted that four shots were fired in the area. Upon arrival, officers located an unresponsive man lying face down in front of Ralo’s Bar located at 3948 Alder Street. The man, identified as Eric R. Douglas, 32, is said to have suffered a gunshot wound to the head. Medics arrived on the scene shortly after and the man was pronounced dead on the scene. According to Authorities, the officers knocked on the door of the bar to speak with any potential witnesses, but someone from inside the bar locked the front door. Officers could see people inside, but they refused to come to the door. Detectives were unable to gain entry but are following up with the owner of the establishment. Anyone with any information can contact Detective Daniel Ponce at dponce@eastchicago.com or 219-391-8318. If you wish to remain anonymous you can call our tip line at 219-391-8500.
EAST CHICAGO, IN
CBS Chicago

11-Year-Old Among 2 Shot In Jefferson Park

By Mary Chappell CHICAGO (CBS) — An 11-year-old was among two people shot in Jefferson Park late Friday night. Police said the 11-year-old and a 25-year-old were inside a second-floor apartment in the 5400 block of North Austin Avenue at about 11:36 p.m. when a known man fired shots. The victims were both shot in the right leg and were taken to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center in good condition, authorities said. The offender was taken into custody and Area Five detectives are investigating.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
CBS Chicago

Family Mourns Chicago Police Officer Jose Huerta, Who Died Of COVID-19 Just Before Christmas

CHICAGO (CBS) — This Christmas is especially hard for the family of one Chicago Police officer, who died of COVID-19 just before Christmas. The Fraternal Order of Police Saturday confirmed that Jose Huerta, 50, was the most recent CPD member to die of COVID-19. Huerta’s family, who call him Joey, said he died after an agonzing battle. “He was the personification of kindness,” said Adriana Sandoval, who is related to Huerta’s wife Liz. “It was Joey’s favorite holiday.” Sandoval comforted her and the couple’s two children, Joseph and Ariel, over the phone. “Although they did try to open gifts, because that’s what Joey would have...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Police Return Fire After Being Shot At In University Village, Wounding 1

By Mary Chappell CHICAGO (CBS) — A man who shot at police in University Village was wounded by officers after they returned gunfire Friday night, authorities said. Officers were on patrol in the 1300 block of West Hastings Street at about 10:45 p.m. when they saw two men brandishing guns. As the officers approached the men, one of the offenders began shooting at them, according to a statement from Chicago Police. The officers returned fire, striking the offender. He was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, authorities said. The second offender fled on foot and was taken into custody. No officers were injured in the incident but the officers were both taken to an area hospital for observation and two weapons were recovered on the scene. The incident is being investigated by the Civilian Office of Police Accountability and the officers involved were put on routine administrative duties for 30 days.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

With One Shooter Still At Large, Police Seek Witnesses In Oakbrook Center Shooting That Injured 4

CHICAGO (CBS) — Oak Brook police are seeking witnesses to the shooting that took place at Oakbrook Center mall on Thursday afternoon. Four people, including one shooting suspect, were shot at near Ann Taylor and Auntie Anne’s Thursday shortly before 6 p.m. An officer, who ran out of Nordstrom after hearing shots, saw two men shooting at each other and a companion with one of the two. The companion and one of the shooting suspects were taken into custody, but the second shooting suspect was still at large Saturday night. One of the suspected shooters, a man in his 30s, was shot “three to...
OAK BROOK, IL
CBS Chicago

4 Shot At Oakbrook Center; 2 Suspects In Custody, 1 Still At Large

OAK BROOK, Ill. (CBS) — Four people, including one suspect, were shot Thursday night at Oakbrook Center, police confirm. One shooter is still at large Friday. An officer at Nordstrom heard shots around 5:45 p.m. and went outside the store to find two people shooting at each other, who then ran into the store, police said. Oakbrook police: two people were in a shootout near the Ann Taylor store, then they ran into the Nordstrom. 3 people hit by “ricochet” gunfire. 1 suspect is also believed to be injured. All injuries non-life threatening. https://t.co/YBiP7NFiw4 — Tim McNicholas (@TimMcNicholas) December 24, 2021 One person is...
OAK BROOK, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#I 94#Illinois State Police
CBS Chicago

Stores Reopen As Oak Brook Police Search For Suspect Involved In Shooting At Oak Brook Mall

CHICAGO (CBS) – The Oak Brook Mall reopens as the manhunt continues for a man suspected of being one of two shooters who opened fire outside of the mall Thursday evening. Three women were also shot when they were caught in the crossfire. The mall reopened for last-minute holiday shopping this morning but with a much larger police presence. CBS 2’s Marie Saavedra has the latest developments on the victims and the search for the suspect. It looks like Christmas Eve business as usual with the parking lots packed with shoppers. But there is a major visual clue as to what happened at...
OAK BROOK, IL
CBS Chicago

Man Facing Attempted Murder Charges After Firing Gun At Police Officers In University Village

By Mary Chappell CHICAGO (CBS) — A University Village man who shot at police Friday night was charged with attempted murder, authorities said. Nokomis Lee Jefferson, 29, is facing charges of felony attempted murder and felony possession of a weapon after firing a gun at police officers who approached him and another man who were brandishing guns in the 1300 block of West Hastings Street, according to Chicago Police. The officers returned fire in the incident, wounding Jefferson, who was taken to an area hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries, police said. The second offender fled on foot and was taken into custody. No officers were injured in the incident but the officers were both taken to an area hospital for observation and two weapons were recovered on the scene. The incident is being investigated by the Civilian Office of Police Accountability and the officers involved were put on routine administrative duties for 30 days. Jefferson is set to appear in bond court Sunday.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Man Shoots At Police Responding To South Shore Domestic Incident, No Injuries Reported

By Mary Chappell CHICAGO (CBS) –  Police officers responding to a domestic incident in South Shore were shot at Wednesday night, authorities said. Officers responded to the 7100 block of South Yates Boulevard at about 7:28 p.m. They were gathering information from the victim, a woman, in a walkway between two buildings when the man involved in the domestic incident opened a window and fired a gun at the officers before fleeing the scene, police said. The officers requested more units and called SWAT to the scene, police said. The man came out of the building’s rear and was quickly found and taken into custody. Nobody was injured and officers didn’t fire any shots in the incident, according to Chicago Police.
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Chicago

7 Families Displaced, 2 People Injured After Crashing Into Multi-Unit Building In Berwyn

CHICAGO (CBS) – Two people suffered minor injures after crashing into a multi-unit building in Berwyn Thursday morning. Seven families were also displaced due to the crash. The two people, driving in separate vehicles, were driving on 16th and Harlem at high speeds before one of the vehicles lost control causing both to crash into a building, according to the Chicago Fire Department. One of the drivers suffered minor injuries and was transported to Loyola Hospital. The other drive also suffered minor injuries but was not transported. A person who was sleeping inside the building at the time was not injured. All units were evacuated — four of those units were damaged beyond repair. Berwyn Police said the crash may have started as a road rage incident between the two drivers.
BERWYN, IL
CBS Chicago

Man Shot, Critically Wounded At Sox-35th Red Line Stop

CHICAGO (CBS) — A man was shot and critically wounded at the Sox-35th CTA Red Line station Wednesday afternoon. At 1:22 p.m., the victim – age unknown – was on a northbound Red Line train from the Garfield stop and he got off at Sox-35th, police said. An assailant who had been on the same train came up to the victim and shot him once in the neck, police said. The victim was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition. The gunman was wearing a gray hoody, black jacket, blue jeans, and dark-colored gym shoes. No one was in custody Wednesday afternoon. Area One detectives were investigating. [Significant Delays, Station(s) Bypassed] Red Line trains are running, but not stopping at Sox-35th due to police activity. Bus Shuttle bus available 47th to Cermak-Chinatown. Allow extra travel time. More: https://t.co/a0fijAy5Eo — cta (@cta) December 22, 2021 The Chicago Transit Authority said Red Line trains were disrupted following the shooting. Trains were back up and running with delays by 3:30 p.m. CHECK: CTA Updates
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

14-Year-Old, Two 16-Year-Olds Shot In Back Of The Yards

CHICAGO (CBS) — Three people were shot in Chicago’s Back of the Yards neighborhood Thursday night. According to police, three people were near a sidewalk in the 5000 block of South May Street around 6:45 p.m. when someone in a vehicle starting firing shots at them. A 14-year-old boy was struck in the leg. A 16-year-old boy was also struck in the leg. Both were takn to the University of Chicago Medical Center. One was reportedly in serious condition, and the other was in good condition. Another 16-year-old boy was struck in the foot and taken to St. Bernard Hospital and initially reported in good condition. No one is in custody as Area One detecitves investigate.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Logan Square Couple’s Christmas Plans Cancelled Miles From Their Home Due To Positive COVID Test

CHICAGO (CBS) — A road trip home for the holidays was over before it even got started for a Logan Square couple. Their gut told them to take a COVID test during a trip to the gas station and it was a good thing they did. CBS 2’s Tim McNicholas with how the surge in cases is ruining Christmas plans. A stocking stuffer many people opened up early, an at-home COVID test. They’re flying off the shelves this week and, in some cases, keeping families from spreading COVID. The smell of mom’s pumpkin pie; that fresh Caprese salad, and never-ending dad jokes. That’s how...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Aubrey Broughton, Girl Who Survived, Loss Sister in Belmont Central Shooting Receives Christmas Surprise

CHICAGO (CBS) – A 6-year-old girl got the surprise of her life Friday morning. Aubrey Broughton lost her older sister after they were both shot in the Belmont Central neighborhood in August. CBS 2’s Shardaa Gray was there to see her reaction. 6-year-old Aubrey Broughton was waving, running, and jumping with joy. With the energy she had today, you’d never imagine she was shot and lost her sister. This was the exact thing Santa wanted to do, relieve the thought of not having her sister with her on Christmas day. A full parade was put on for one special girl from an escort by Chicago...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

CFD And Community Honors Firefighter MaShawn Plummer, Who Has Died Of Injuries Suffered In Belmont Central Fire Last Week

By Tim McNicholas, Charlie De Mar, and Mugo Odigwe CHICAGO (CBS) — The Chicago Fire Department is mourning the loss of one of its own, after 30-year-old firefighter MaShawn Plummer died just days after being critically injured battling a fire in the Belmont Central neighborhood. On Tuesday evening, a procession led Plummer’s body from Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood to the Cook County Medical Examiner’s office, 2121 W. Harrison St. As CBS 2’s Charlie De Mar reported, Plummer’s family was also present as a solemn display was set up at the Medical Examiner’s office. Meanwhile, leaders with the Chicago Fire Department said Plummer fought...
CBS Chicago

Woodlawn Man Charged With Attempted Murder After Firing Gun At Officers Responding To Domestic Incident

By Mary Chappell CHICAGO (CBS) — A Woodlawn man was charged with attempted murder after shooting at police officers responding to a domestic incident he was involved in Wednesday night, police said. Robert Catlett, 38, fired a gun from a window at responding officers who were speaking to a female domestic victim between two buildings in the 7100 block of South Yates Boulevard in South Shore, police said. Nobody was injured by the gunfire. SWAT was called to the scene and Catlett was arrested two hours later in the 6000 block of South Stony Island Avenue. Catlett was also charged with felony possession of a controlled substance and is set to appear in bond court Friday.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Officer Recalls Conversation With Little Girl Seen In Social Media Post: ‘She Said I Was Her Best Friend’

CHICAGO (CBS) — A Chicago police officer, sitting across the table from a little girl, the picture that went viral on social media. The officer originally posted it after a tough day on the job. He tells CBS 2’s Jermont Terry the girl reminded him what was important. On this Christmas Eve, so many people reflect on the year. Yet, Kenneth Griffin’s thoughts go back to when he joined the Chicago Police Department four years ago. “After growing up in Englewood and seeing all the things that happened in my neighborhood as it relates to policing, I wanted to be part of the solution,”...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

CBS Chicago

Chicago, IL
54K+
Followers
21K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 2 News bring you the latest news, sports, and weather in Chicago.

 https://chicago.cbslocal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy