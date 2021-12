The immediate goal remains the same for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The way they will have to achieve it has changed drastically. The Buccaneers failed to lock up the 2021 NFC South title in Week 15, losing a Sunday night contest to the New Orleans Saints, 9-0. The loss stung but didn't drastically hurt the Bucs chances of winning the division; just one win in their next three games or one loss by the Saints over the final three weeks will take care of that. Arguably the more significant result from that Sunday night game is a suddenly depleted offense that is now without it's three top weapons.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO