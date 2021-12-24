NY once-again breaks daily COVID record with over 44K cases; 13 new testing sites to open

NEW YORK (WCBS 880) — New York once-again shattered its daily COVID-case record on Friday with over 44,000 new positive tests reported in the last 24 hours.

Approximately 44,431 positive COVID-19 cases have been recorded in the 24-hour period ending Friday morning, according to Gov. Kathy Hochul. The number is a 6,000 increase from Thursday.

The previous highest daily count, reported Thursday, was 38,835 cases. Friday marked the seventh time the record has been broken.

The data also showed that New York’s hospitalizations are increasing as well, topping 4,700 on Friday – the highest since March.

While the numbers are shocking, Gov. Hochul said that the increase in cases is likely due to the increase in testing capacity within the state.

“We've had such widespread testing,” she said adding that the new number is “out of nearly 360,000 tests.”

Officials have continued to stress that while the COVID surge is concerning, the number of daily fatalities remains low.

Gov. Hochul also said that the state is much better prepared to handle the surge in cases than it was in 2020.

“This is not the same situation we had in March 2020 or even last winter’s surge. We’ve had more testing. We’ve had more opportunities,” the governor said.

She said that the best way to combat the virus surge is by getting more people vaccinated, including getting their booster shots, and increased testing.

To help in that, she announced that 13 new state testing sites will soon be opening across New York State.

“To get through this winter surge and protect New Yorkers, we will use every tool at our disposal,” Hochul said. “By mobilizing testing sites throughout the state, we will make sure testing is more accessible and convenient for New Yorkers. We will continue to expand testing availability to every corner of the state, evaluating where more capacity and additional sites are needed soon.”

Additional testing sites throughout the state are being planned as well.

New Yorkers can begin to make testing appointments at the new sites on Dec. 27. A full list of the new sites is available on the governor’s website .