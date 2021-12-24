ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Could Manchin support a tax on billionaires?

By Lauren Barry
 1 day ago

After previously criticizing plans for a proposed tax on billionaires , Sen. Joe Manchin, a Democrat from West Virginia, may have and changed course this week.

According to a Christmas Eve report in The Washington Post , Manchin told the White House last week that he would support including some version of a tax on billionaire wealth in the $2 trillion Build Back Better economic agenda slated for a vote next month. Three people familiar with the matter requested to remain anonymous, said the outlet.

Senate Finance Committee Chairman Ron Wyden, a Democrat from Oregon, has proposed a tax aimed at the accrued wealth of the approximately 700 billionaires in the U.S. It is estimated to raise up to $550 billion over the next decade and would pay for 25 percent of the Build Back Better initiatives.

Sources said Manchin included the tax on billionaire wealth as an option toward the bottom of a list he provided regarding the Build Back Better legislation, which he told Fox News last Sunday he would not support.

However, inclusion of the measure indicates there could be hope for the economic agenda and common ground with President Joe Biden. Apart from the billionaire tax, Manchin also has reservations about spending measures in the bill he believes would trigger inflation and increase the national debt.

Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, a Democrat from Arizona, also presents a roadblock for the legislation and she previously refused to include increases to the corporate tax rate.

Representatives for Manchin and Sinema declined to comment to the Washington Post, along with the White House.

Other Democrats have also had a lukewarm reception to the billionaire tax. For example, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, a Democrat from California, expressed concerns that it was drafted too quickly.

How Democrats can actually pass Build Back Better in 2022

With 10 surprise words uttered on "Fox News Sunday," Sen. Joe Manchin became both the target of deflating ire from his Democrat colleagues and a singular example of party-bucking courage to his Republican friends across the aisle. Responding to a question from Bret Baier about the Build Back Better Act,...
NATIONAL VIEW: Joe Manchin rescues the Democrats

Joe Manchin’s decision on Sunday to oppose the Build Back Better Act is a service to the country, sparing it from huge tax increases and new entitlements that would fan inflation and erode the incentive for Americans to work. Paradoxically, it is also a blessing for Democrats if they get the message, and it offers President Biden a chance to reboot.
Democrats Plot Next Step To Reassure Passing of Joe Biden's Spending Bill; Lawmakers Remain Hoping To Salvage Popular Child Tax Credit

As Democrats seek a way to push President Biden's social spending and climate plan through the Senate with Sen. Joe Manchin's (D-W.Va.) backing, momentum is building for lowering the measure's scope. On Sunday, Manchin essentially buried a far broader bill known as the Build Back Better Act by expressing his...
Manchin Won’t Support Biden’s 2T Child Tax Credit Program: What It Means For American Families

December 21, 2021: In the latest financial news developing from the United States of America – American president Joe Biden faces critical opposition from democratic Senator Manchin in regards to the president proposed to Build Back Better bill, and more specifically President Biden’s aim at again implementing the expanded Child Tax Credit program next year.
Democrats ‘not giving up’ on Biden bill, talks with Manchin

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden appears determined to return to the negotiating table with Sen. Joe Manchin, the holdout Democrat who effectively tanked the party’s signature $2 trillion domestic policy initiative with his own jarring year-end announcement. But Republicans are voicing greater confidence now that they can beat back much of what they don’t […]
Joe Manchin's claim that the child tax credit will be used on drugs is misguided

Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va, reportedly told colleagues privately in recent months that he believes his constituents would blow cash from the enhanced child tax credit on drugs instead of providing for their children. That belief would seem to factor into his attempt to strip the provision from President Joe Biden’s Build Back Better bill, a piece of legislation that would, among other things, extend those soon-to-expire monthly payments that began earlier this year. But the senator might find it sobering to consider data showing how much of a lifeline the tax credit has been for people receiving it.
Manchin's blow to Biden gives Republicans a boost for 2022

Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., is doing more to help Republicans win back control of Congress in 2022 than, well, the Republicans are doing. The latest example of this came Sunday when Manchin appeared on — of all places — Fox News to declare that he’s a “no” on President Joe Biden’s signature Build Back Better bill. Many are understandably analyzing Manchin’s purported reasons for stabbing Biden and the Democrats in the back. But Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., best summed it up while on Ali Velshi’s MSNBC show Sunday morning when she bluntly stated, “The excuses he just made are complete bulls---.”
