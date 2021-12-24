ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High School

Melee at East High School started with dispute over boy, ended with gunfire

By CHRIS RICKERT , 608-252-6198
Lake Geneva Regional News
 1 day ago

East High School has struggled with...

www.lakegenevanews.net

starlocalmedia.com

Prosper High School principal to leave at end of school year

Prosper High School will be welcoming a new principal next school year. In a Wednesday evening letter to families, current Prosper High School Principal John Burdett announced that he will be serving as the Prosper ISD Student Services director beginning in the 2022-23 school year. Burdett joined the district in...
PROSPER, TX
101 WIXX

Handgun in Locker Leads to Lockdown at Green Bay East High School

GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — A student bringing a gun to school led Green Bay East High School to be locked down Monday morning. In a letter to parents, school officials explained that the student was let in by another student — and did not enter a secure door. That student’s locker was searched and a handgun was found.
GREEN BAY, WI

