Members of Governor Gordon’s Cabinet will hold a public Virtual Town Hall at 1 pm on Friday, December 3 to discuss American Rescue Plan (ARP) proposals currently under consideration. Governor Gordon announced on Nov. 19 that there are more than $3 billion in proposals that the Strike Team is evaluating. Many of these proposals will not qualify for the $1 billion of ARP funds, but could qualify for other one-time funds or be funded through the new Infrastructure funding package.

