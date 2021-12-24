ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

George Quarles hired as East Tennessee State's head coach

By Ken Lay
 1 day ago
George Quarles is returning to Tennessee.

Quarles served as head coach at Maryville High School in Maryville, Tennessee from 1999-2016. He was named head coach at East Tennessee State Thursday.

Quarles replaces former Vol quarterback and assistant Randy Sanders. Sanders retired after guiding the Buccaneers to an 11-2 record and a quarterfinal appearance in the NCAA Division I FCS playoffs during the 2021 season.

Quarles comes to East Tennessee State after serving as offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Furman. He played at Jefferson County High School in Dandridge, Tennessee.

Quarles guided Maryville to 11 state championships, compiling a 250-16 record and won 74 consecutive games during one stretch.

