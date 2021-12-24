ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Jose Mourinho ‘holds talks’ over becoming Nigeria boss for next month’s AFCON just months after joining Roma

By Kealan Hughes
The US Sun
The US Sun
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1R4km1_0dVTOTnd00

THE NIGERIAN FA have spoken to Jose Mourinho about the prospect of becoming the new manager of the national team, according to reports.

The Super Eagles are managerless after sacking Gernot Rohr earlier this month, with the African Cup of Nations just weeks away.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06ALDf_0dVTOTnd00
Jose Mourinho joined Roma last summer Credit: EPA

Amaju Pinnick, president of the Nigerian FA, wants to appoint a manager who can instil discipline into the squad as Nigeria look to win AFCON for the first time since 2013.

And Pinnick revealed they have targeted Roma boss Mourinho ahead of the tournament.

He told Nigerian outlet the Daily Trust: "The emphasis on the new coach is discipline.

"We will also look at how hungry he is to win trophies because if they are hungry it supersedes so many things and if he wants to win he will instil discipline.

"Of course Mourinho - I am not going to tell you we didn't talk to Mourinho because we did and the (sports) minister also talked to Mourinho and there is nothing wrong with it.

"If the coach will give us the Nations Cup, he will be drafted in immediately.

JOIN SUN VEGAS: GET A FREE £10 BONUS WITH 100s OF GAMES TO PLAY AND NO DEPOSIT REQUIRED (Ts&Cs apply)

"If the executive committee says yes and we are ready, what are we waiting for?"

Mourinho has only been at Roma a matter of months after returning to Serie A last summer.

But he has not had an easy time and lost his cool after AC Milan ended his 43-game unbeaten streak in Italy.

Mourinho also slammed his players after they suffered a humiliating 6-1 defeat to Bodo Glimt in the Europa League.

Comments / 0

Related
Tribal Football

Nigeria FA president Pinnick reveals talks with Roma coach Mourinho

Roma coach Jose Mourinho has held talks about taking he Nigeria post. The Super Eagles are on the lookout for a new coach after parting company with Gernot Rohr ahead of the Africa Cup of Nations next year, with president Amaju Pinnick targeting a manager who can bring the trophy home again.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gernot Rohr
Person
Jose Mourinho
Person
Amaju Pinnick
firstsportz.com

Jose Mourinho in the running to take over managerial duties of the Nigerian National team

Irrespective of how bad Jose Mourinho’s team is doing in a particular season, the Portuguese gaffer is always in demand. This has been proven time and again in the last few seasons, precisely ever since he was sacked by Chelsea back in 2015. It took him just about 6 months to find a new job at Manchester United in 2016. He was sacked by the Red Devils in 2018 and was appointed by Tottenham Hotspur exactly a year later. He got sacked by Spurs in 2021 and just within 3 months, he had a new job at AS Roma.
WORLD
Daily Mail

Ainsley Maitland-Niles 'open to joining Roma' as Arsenal enter talks with the Italian club over a loan move for their out-of-favour academy graduate... four months after he was blocked from leaving to join Everton

Roma are reportedly in talks to sign Ainsley Maitland-Niles on loan from Arsenal in the January transfer window. Maitland-Niles, 24, has found game time hard to come by at the Emirates this season despite being blocked from leaving back in the summer. After Everton launched a bid to sign him,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

When is the Africa Cup of Nations and which Premier League players are going?

The Africa Cup of Nations is due to start in January, despite earlier doubts over whether it would go ahead due to the surge in Covid cases.The tournament has already been postponed twice but Cameroon are now set to play hosts next month, meaning Premier League clubs will be left without several stars for varying lengths of time, depending on when call-ups are enforced and how long nations stay involved.The squads for the competition are yet to be confirmed and so it’s uncertain precisely who will be leaving. But one player all but guaranteed to be the face of the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Roma#Ac Milan#Nations Cup#The Nigerian Fa#The Super Eagles#Nigerian#The Daily Trust#Ts Cs#Serie A
The Independent

Jurgen Klopp wishes he’d joined Liverpool ‘much earlier’

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp praised his team for fighting back to beat Leicester on penalties and reach the Carabao Cup semi-finals and hailed the “unbelievable” connection he has with the club.The German boss joined in late 2015 after departing Borussia Dortmund in the summer of that year and has since transformed the Reds into a side capable of challenging for the biggest honours.One Premier League title and another Champions League trophy have been won under his stewardship, with those successes and his overall approach to leading the club helping to forge a strong relationship between himself and the supporters.Speaking to...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Ralf Rangnick suggests scrapping Carabao Cup to help ease fixture congestion

Manchester United boss Ralf Rangnick has suggested scrapping the Carabao Cup to ease fixture congestion in English football.The domestic schedule is coming under huge pressure, with the impact of the Omicron variant of coronavirus sweeping through dressing rooms and forcing postponements throughout the country.United, themselves, have not played since 11 December due to their own Covid-19 outbreak and had Premier League games against Brentford and Brighton postponed. The Old Trafford club are due to travel to Newcastle on Monday before hosting Burnley and Wolves on 30 December and 3 January respectively. ▪️ Squad update ℹ️▪️ #PL changes 🔄▪️ Festive...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Pep Guardiola rules out Man City signing replacement for Ferran Torres in January

Pep Guardiola insists Manchester City have no intention of signing a striker next month despite the imminent departure of Ferran Torres.Spain forward Torres is set to join Barcelona when the transfer window opens in January after the Premier League champions accepted a £46.7million offer from the Catalan giants.Torres was signed primarily as a winger but has often operated as a centre forward with the club short of natural striking options.City failed in their attempts to sign Harry Kane from Tottenham last summer but have no immediate plans to look elsewhere for a striker.“No, we’re not going to bring in any...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Nigeria
Soccer
A.S. Roma F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
Place
Africa
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
A.C. Milan
NewsBreak
Sports
AFP

Rangnick reveals Man Utd close to full strength after Covid outbreak

Manchester United manager Ralf Rangnick has almost a full squad to choose from for Monday's Premier League clash at Newcastle after a Covid-19 outbreak saw their last two matches postponed. Rangnick backed the calls of Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp and Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola for the reintroduction of five substitutions to ease the burden.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Premier League stadiums: Which ground has the biggest capacity?

All 20 Premier League clubs have an impressive stadium to host their loyal fans each week.The gravity of how big each is hit home for spectators when the country was hit by coronavirus restrictions and games had to be played behind closed doors.The wall of sound from goals and referee decisions suddenly wasn’t there and when crowds returned their voices were welcomed.There are big differences in the capacity of the grounds throughout the top-flight and the ground with the most space for fans could surprise you.So who has the most capacity and who has the least? Here’s all you need...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Eddie Howe believes Newcastle have enough to avoid Premier League relegation

Eddie Howe remains convinced that Newcastle have what it will take to preserve their Premier League status this season despite knowing they face an uphill battle to do so.The Magpies’ new head coach took up the reins with the club sitting in 19th place in the table and five points adrift of safety.Seven games into his reign, they have won only once all season and remain one place off the foot of the table with three points separating them from 17th-placed Watford who have two games in hand.Asked if there is enough within the squad to keep the club...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Patrick Vieira reveals ‘a couple’ of Covid cases but hopes Palace will be OK

Patrick Vieira is hopeful Crystal Palace will be able to play Sunday’s fixture at Tottenham, but revealed they have experienced “a couple of cases” of coronavirus at the club.The Eagles have not played for 10 days after last weekend’s match at Watford was postponed due to the opposition dealing with a Covid-19 outbreak in their squad.Most Premier League clubs have experienced Covid issues in recent weeks but Palace had managed to avoid such a situation up to now although the 45-year-old was non-committal on who at Selhurst Park has contracted the virus.He said: “We hope we are going to be...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Football rumours: Barcelona’s Sergino Dest attracts interest at Stamford Bridge

What the papers sayChelsea are reportedly interested in signing defender Sergino Dest from Barcelona in January. Metro, which cites Spanish outlet El Nacional and the Express, says the 21-year-old USA international has fallen down the pecking order at Barca and could end up at Stamford Bridge or Old Trafford amid strong interest in Europe.Matthijs de Ligt is wanted at Tottenham but it is unclear if the Londoners will pay what Juventus want for the Dutchman. The 22-year-old centre-half is “flirting with an exit” from the Italian club, according to the Sun which refers to 4-4-2. But the paper adds Spurs...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Why Zidane Iqbal’s Manchester United debut could be the inspiration south Asian footballers need

The Azeem Rafiq case shouldn’t only provide a wake-up call for cricket, because football clearly has lessons to learn too. That’s the view of Kash Siddiqi, the former Arsenal trainee who is now best known as the head of Football for Peace, an organisation that uses the sport as a vehicle for promoting inclusion and opportunities for footballers from the south Asian community. In a month that has seen Zidane Iqbal become the first south Asian player to run out for Manchester United – the 18-year-old made his debut after coming off the bench in the club’s Champions League tie...
WORLD
The Independent

Fantasy Premier League tips gameweek 19: Cristiano Ronaldo, Son Heung-min, Bukayo Saka and more

Cristiano RonaldoThe news of Liverpool vs Leeds’ postponement leaves a lot of managers in the lurch. Most of us have at least three players who will not be playing on Boxing Day, with captaincy favourite Mohamed Salah one of them. Where do we turn with our most reliable points-scorer suddenly wiped out?It requires a bit of restructuring and probably a -4 hit but moving to Ronaldo, who travels to Newcastle, may not be a bad idea. Though Salah could return quickly against Leicester and Chelsea, the Africa Cup of Nations is fast approaching and Manchester United’s fixtures are strong, with...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
283K+
Followers
3K+
Post
82M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy