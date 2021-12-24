ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Becomes Biggest Movie of the Year Worldwide

imdb.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article“Spider-Man: No Way Home’s” box office prowess knows no bounds. The latest entry in the Tom Holland-led trilogy will become the biggest movie of the year worldwide on Friday, Christmas Eve. It’s...

m.imdb.com

cbslocal.com

Netflix’s Most Watched Movie Of All Time

(CNN) — Dwayne Johnson has reason to break out his Teremana and end 2021 with a toast. His latest movie, “Red Notice,” is now the most watched movie in Netflix history, according to the streaming giant. “Red Notice” brought in 328.8 million viewing hours, Netflix reports, topping the previous record...
MOVIES
Vulture

Shang-Chi ‘Flopped So Hard’ They Got a Sequel

So Shang-Chi’s sticking around. Per Deadline, Disney has confirmed that there will be a sequel to Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, with Destin Daniel Cretton returning to write and direct it. And that’s not Cretton’s only upcoming project with Marvel. The filmmaker from Maui is currently working on a new MCU series for Disney+, and he’s signed an exclusive multi-year deal to develop TV projects for Disney’s Marvel Studios and Hulu’s Onyx Collective. “Destin is an amazing collaborator who brought a unique perspective and skill to Shang-Chi and The Legend of the Ten Rings,” Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige said in a statement. “We had a fantastic time working together on the film and he has so many intriguing ideas for stories to bring to life on Disney+, so we’re thrilled to expand our relationship with him and can’t wait to get started.”
MOVIES
ComicBook

Spider-Man: No Way Home Star Tom Holland Talks About Stepping Down From Marvel Role

The old adage is that all good things must come to an end. While it looks like Tom Holland is on board for at least another Spider-Man movie after the release of Spider-Man: No Way Home later this month, the actor seems well aware it's impossible for him to remain in the role forever. At a recent red carpet event, the Marvel superstar told one Associated Press reporter he always has to do what's best for the character, even if it means stepping down.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Marvel Studios Head Reveals Why Old Spider-Man Villains Are Returning In No Way Home

In Spider-Man: No Way Home, Peter Parker (Tom Holland) will square off against villains from the franchise's past -- but not against ones he has seen before. In about a month, Spider-Man will battle the Green Goblin (Willem Dafoe, Spider-Man), Dr. Octopus (Alfred Molina, Spider-Man 2), Electro (Jamie Foxx, The Amazing Spider-Man 2), and more. The villains are coming from the five Spider-Man theatrical movies released prior to Holland's first, Spider-Man: No Way Home, and Marvel Studios chief Kevin Feige said during a recent interview that the decision was a pretty simple one.
MOVIES
Person
Tom Holland
Variety

‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ to Steamroll ‘Matrix Resurrections,’ ‘Sing 2’ in Holiday Box Office Pileup

As the saying goes, hindsight is 20/20. But pandemic or not, it seems ambitious to have seven new movies scheduled to open nationwide in the wake of “Spider-Man: No Way Home.” That’s right, seven new films — “The Matrix Resurrections” (Warner Bros.), “Sing 2” (Universal), “The King’s Man” (Disney and 20th Century), “The Tender Bar” (Amazon Studios), “A Journal for Jordan” (Sony), “American Underdog” (Lionsgate) and “Licorice Pizza” (MGM) — will make their way to North American theaters around Christmas Day and attempt to lure audiences away from the box office behemoth that is “Spider-Man: No Way Home.” Cue the voice on...
NFL
SD Entertainer Magazine

Movie Review – Spider-Man: No Way Home

Long before Marvel released its first ever superhero movie (“Iron Man“) that helped launch the most successful superheroes franchise of all time (“The Avengers”), Tobey Maguire (“Pawn Sacrifice”) swung into theaters as Spider-Man. Believe it or not, that was 20 years ago. Maguire’s trilogy was beloved. Then the reboot came only five years after with Andrea Garfield (“The Amazing Spider-Man,” “The Social Network,” “99 Homes”). Despite of criticisms and incomplete iteration of this version, I enjoyed the movies. Maguire embodies Peter Parker more, but Garfield’s a great Spider-Man.
MOVIES
imdb.com

Spider-Man: No Way Home: Strange blunders, Spider-splicing and sizzling supervillains – discuss with spoilers

What was the sorcerer thinking? Has Sony marked its turf? And where does Green Goblin rank among the great villains?. When is a movie that’s only good, rather than great, the best thing you’ve seen all year? When it’s a fan event on the scale of Spider-Man: No Way Home, which unites everyone who ever loved the big-screen franchise (going back to 2002’s Spider-Man) for a gorgeously nostalgic feelgood romp.
MOVIES
Variety

Box Office: ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Kicks Off Busy Holiday by Crossing $800 Million Globally

“Spider-Man: No Way Home,” the grand finale in Marvel’s web-slinging superhero trilogy, has crossed another major box office milestone, surpassing $800 million globally. After only 10 days on the big screen, the latest Tom Holland-led Spidey adventure has become the highest-grossing Hollywood movie of the year with $813.9 million worldwide. On Wednesday, it passed MGM’s James Bond sequel “No Time to Die,” which grossed $774 million globally. To date, only two local Chinese movies — “The Battle at Lake Changjin” ($902 million) and “Hi, Mom” ($882 million) — have generated more than “No Way Home” at the global box office, but Sony...
ENTERTAINMENT
imdb.com

Box Office: ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Eyes Huge $100 Million in Second Weekend as ‘Sing 2’ and ‘Matrix 4’ Battle for No. 2

“Spider-Man: No Way Home” is unwrapping another big box office bounty on Christmas. The grand finale in Sony’s Tom Holland-led superhero trilogy added another $19.6 million from 4,336 domestic theaters on Friday, putting the film on pace to earn $92 million to $100 million over the traditional weekend. Those are huge box office receipts at a time when several new films are opening nationwide to notable ticket sales. Despite growing concerns over the omicron variant of Covid-19, the overall domestic box office will reach its highest levels for a single weekend since 2019 during the lucrative Christmas corridor.
MOVIES
WDTN

‘Spider-Man’ surpasses $1B globally in second weekend

(AP) – Peter Parker’s good fortune continued over the holiday weekend as Hollywood prepares to close the books on a turbulent 2021. Even with some mighty competition from new Matrix and Sing movies, and rising concerns over the omicron variant, “Spider-Man: No Way Home” stayed in the No. 1 spot and netted a few more […]
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Oscars: ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Team Plans Best Picture Push, Tom Holland Open to Hosting (Exclusive)

In eight films released over the last 19 years, Spider-Man has saved people falling from buildings, cars hanging from bridges and the world from any number of evildoers. But with the most recent film about the comic book superhero, Jon Watts’ Spider-Man: No Way Home, did he also save the theatrical moviegoing experience? And could he yet save the Oscars, too? No Way Home debuted last Thursday — only in theaters — and domestically grossed an astonishing $50 million that night alone en route to a $260 million opening weekend, which is not only a pandemic-era record, but the second-best opening...
MOVIES
Laredo Morning Times

‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Becomes First Pandemic-Era Movie to Smash $1 Billion Milestone Globally

Sony’s comic-book epic has eclipsed that milestone in a near-record 12 days, tying with 2015’s “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” as the third-fastest film to reach the billion-dollar benchmark. Only 2018’s “Avengers: Infinity War” and 2019’s “Avengers: Endgame” were quicker, smashing the coveted tally in 11 and five days, respectively.
MOVIES
imdb.com

With ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home,’ Theaters Found Their Christmas Savior

Without “Spider-Man: No Way Home” (Sony) this weekend, it might have been lights out for theaters. Literally. With it, Covid Christmas No. 2 is a reasonably successful season. The incredible domestic 10-day total of $467 million (and reaching $1 billion worldwide) — as much as double expectations — does raise hopes that the end is in sight for gross-challenged exhibitors. That this comes in the face of the Omicron surge — with holiday plans disrupted, Broadway and other events shutting down, some sports postponed — has to be seen as a major boost for exhibitors’ viability.
MOVIES
COMICBOOKMOVIE.com

It's A Merry Christmas For The Wall-Crawler As SPIDER-MAN: NO WAY HOME Passes $1 Billion Worldwide!

Spider-Man: No Way Home started rolling out in theaters on December 15, and the Sony Pictures/Marvel Studios movie has now hit the $1 billion mark at the worldwide box office! We're waiting on specific numbers (reporting is a little behind due to Christmas), but as of yesterday, the threequel had earned $406 million domestic and $922 million globally. With an estimated $90 million - $95 million from North America alone today, Christmas is going to be kind to Spidey.
MOVIES
imdb.com

Untrained blind student lands starring role in Netflix second world war epic

Disability rights groups applaud casting of Aria Mia Loberti in All the Light We Cannot See. Thousands of hopefuls auditioned for the lead role of a blind character in an epic second world war drama series for Netflix that is based on a Pulitzer prize-winning novel. But the producers of All the Light We Cannot See have chosen a student with no formal acting training who is registered blind, in a move that has been welcomed by disability rights activists.
MOVIES
imdb.com

‘Spider-Man’ Swings Past $1 Billion Worldwide While New Christmas Releases Pile Up In Scrum For Box-Office Leftovers

It was a Merry Christmas and then some for Peter Parker as the skyscraper-swinging superhero’s latest adventure, Spider-Man: No Way Home, soared past the $1 billion barrier at the global box office in just its second week of release. That makes Sony’s smash hit not only the fastest blockbuster to accomplish that ten-figure feat since 2015’s Star Wars: The Force Awakens, but also the first billion-dollar grosser worldwide since the pandemic began.But while Spidey was busy fighting crime (and raking in loot), the holiday’s slate of new releases—Sing 2, The Matrix Resurrections, The King's Man, American Underdog, and A Journal for Jordan—were left to divvy up the box-office leftovers with varying degrees of success. A week after becoming the first film of 2021 to rake in more than $100 million in its opening frame, No Way Home continued to rule the multiplex, crossing the billion-dollar benchmark in a mere 12 days.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Spider-Man: No Way Home Just Broke a Major Rotten Tomatoes Record

There's no stopping Spider-Man: No Way Home, it seems. The new Marvel and Sony collaboration has not on only been a behemoth at the box office, but it's now breaking fan positive fan review records, as well. Spider-Man: No Way Home currently has a 94% on review aggregate site Rotten Tomatoes, making it one of the best critically reviews films in the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe. The numbers from fans, however, are even higher. This week, No Way Home earned the highest fan review rating in Rotten Tomatoes history.
MOVIES
NME

‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ is the first movie to hit $1billion at the box office since 2019

Spider-Man: No Way Home has officially grossed over $1billion (£746.4million) at the global box office, making it the first Hollywood film to do so since 2019. It reached the milestone in just 12 days, Sony announced on Sunday (December 26), making it the third-fastest film to gross $1billion. It follows Avengers: Endgame (which hit $1billion in five days) and Avengers: Infinity War (11 days), both of which also featured Tom Holland as Spider-Man in their ensemble casts.
MOVIES

