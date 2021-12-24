ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Man arrested following theft of iPads from children’s hospital

By Catherine Lough
The Independent
The Independent
 1 day ago

A man has been arrested following the theft of 100 iPads from a children’s hospital.

The iPads, worth £70,000, were stolen from Alder Hey Children’s Hospital in West Derby, Liverpool from an outdoor container.

Officers were called to the scene at 9pm on Friday November 19.

Police carried out extensive CCTV and witness inquiries which revealed that a man sold 40 iPads to a sell-and-exchange store in Liverpool last month.

A 54-year-old man from Halewood was arrested on Wednesday on suspicion of burglary and was taken to a Merseyside police station for questioning by detectives, where he remains in custody.

Detective Inspector Steven O’Neill said: “These iPads were bought as gifts to give to sick children and their families at Alder Hey Children’s Hospital.

“Thanks to the hard work of our officers we have made an arrest in the run-up to Christmas that will hopefully make them feel safe and secure.

“I hope this arrest shows how seriously Merseyside Police takes such offences especially at a place that is at the heart of our community and treats so many children and babies with such complex and specialist conditions.

“If you have any information regarding theft or burglary please contact or speak to our officers.”

