With over 223 years of experience under their belt, Highland Park Distillery remains one of the oldest whisky makers in all of Scotland. From 1798 to now, they’ve been crafting an exceptional spirit near the rugged coastline of Orkney. Something magical happens over there, which the brand refers to as “A Wild Harmony.” It represents the perfect fusion of various factors, including the sherry-seasoned oak casks in which their whisky matures, the salty sea winds just outside their door, and the treeless but heather-rich peat used during production. Combine each of these components—which impart their own respective influence—with a fiercely independent Viking spirit and you get a supreme balance of sweet and smoky flavour, the kind that can come from nowhere else.

DRINKS ・ 12 DAYS AGO