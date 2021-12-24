Idaho traffic fatalities at 15-year high

BOISE, Idaho — After three decades at Idaho’s leading news organization, KTVB News anchor and journalist Mark Johnson retired from television broadcasting. In his storied career, he’s been the face of Idaho news on KTVB’s top-rated evening and late newscasts and a champion for countless community nonprofit organizations. He’s covered a Super Bowl, a World Series, Fiesta Bowls, NCAA basketball tournaments, and five Olympic games, winning a national Edward R. Murrow award for his work involving the 2002 Salt Lake Olympics.
