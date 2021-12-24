Idaho traffic fatalities at 15-year high

BOISE, Idaho — Bellevue Mayor Ned Burns will join the Idaho House when the Legislature begins the 2022 session in January. Gov. Brad Little announced Thursday that he has appointed Burns to the District 26 seat left open by the resignation of former Rep. Muffy Davis, who was recently appointed to fill a vacancy on the Blaine County Board of Commissioners. Burns will serve the remaining year of Davis's term. The seat is up for election in Nov. 2022. He intends to run for election to a full term.

