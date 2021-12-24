ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

Idaho traffic fatalities at 15-year high

 1 day ago
BOISE, Idaho — Traffic fatalities in Idaho were at a 15-year high in 2021 after declining for four years, according to data from the Idaho Transportation Department. The Idaho Statesman reports preliminary...

