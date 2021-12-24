ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College basketball: FGCU women's game canceled at Fordham due to COVID-19; Eagles look for replacement

By Naples Daily News staff
Naples Daily News
 1 day ago
The FGCU women's basketball team was ready for a tough game to end its nonconference slate.

But due to COVID-19 concerns in Fordham's program, the Eagles' game at Fordham scheduled for Wednesday, Dec. 29 was canceled Friday.

"We are disappointed that we won't be playing this game," FGCU head coach Karl Smesko said. "Fordham has an excellent team, and it would have been a really good game. Hopefully, we will be able to find a replacement game against top competition."

The Rams already had canceled their Dec. 19 game against Fairleigh Dickinson due to COVID-19, and are hoping to reschedule that. The game against the Eagles will not be rescheduled, however.

The matchup shaped up as a competitive one.

Fordham (8-3) beat Princeton, 76-67, on Dec. 5, and Princeton had edged the Eagles, 58-55, at Alico Arena on Dec. 1. The Rams also beat Michigan State by three points on Nov. 21. FGCU beat the Spartans in double overtime on Dec. 20.

FGCU said it is looking for a replacement on Dec. 29 or 30. The Eagles are scheduled to start their ASUN schedule on Wednesday, Jan. 5.

The Eagles, who re-entered the USA TODAY Coaches Poll at No. 25 on Tuesday, have started the season 11-1 with Power 5 wins over No. 21 LSU and Michigan State.

