San Diego, CA

2 hospitalized in suspected DUI crash

By City News Service
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qNC1V_0dVTKXTN00

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – Two people were recuperating with major injuries in a hospital Friday after a solo-vehicle crash Thursday night involving a suspected intoxicated driver.

The crash occurred at 9:43 p.m. Thursday in the Roseville/Fleetwood neighborhood, said SDPD officer Robert Heims.

“A 73-year-old man and his 80-year-old female passenger were westbound on 3100 Nimitz Blvd. in a black Honda accord,” Heims said. “The Honda struck the raised median and a light standard, then overturned.”

The unidentified driver and passenger were transported to a hospital.

“The driver was arrested for DUI,” Heims said. “The passenger suffered several broken ribs and other injuries.”

San Diego Police Traffic Division was continuing an investigation.

Anyone with information on this incident is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

