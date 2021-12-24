PREP BASKETBALL: Cold Springs notches home sweep of Jasper

The Cullman Times

Ella Bruer led the way with 13 points, Malaya Taylor (11) and Kenady Graves (10) also recorded double figures, and Cold Springs' varsity girls knocked off Jasper 43-37 at home on Thursday.

The Eagles trailed by two at halftime but outscored the road team 17-4 in the third quarter and sank 16 of their 20 free-throw attempts in the second half to pull out the victory.

Ciara Calvert (seven) and Mia Light (two) rounded out the offensive production for Cold Springs.

Varsity Boys

% Cold Springs 39, Jasper 27: John Mark Smith scored a game-high 16 points, and the Eagles put together a solid second-half effort to pick up a home win on Thursday.

Cody Bales (eight), Brody Peppers (six), Seth Williams (four), Seth Ingram (three) and Tanner Kilgo (two) also scored for Cold Springs, which outpaced Jasper 22-12 in the second half.