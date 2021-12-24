ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
President Biden joins first lady on traditional Christmas visit to Children’s National Hospital

By Associated Press
MarketWatch
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Jy8GT_0dVTKEwo00
President Joe Biden looks on as first lady Jill Biden greets patients at Children’s National Hospital in Washington. AP/Carolyn Kaster

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden brought some Christmas Eve cheer to hospitalized children who aren’t well enough to go home for holidays.

It’s longstanding tradition for first ladies to visit Children’s National Hospital at Christmastime, but Joe Biden’s visit on Friday was a surprise. It marked the first time that a sitting president had joined the fun, the White House said.

The Bidens helped a group of children making lanterns as part of a winter craft project. Jill Biden was also slated to sit by the Christmas tree and read “Olaf’s Night Before Christmas” to the kids. Video of her reading was also to be shown in patient rooms throughout the hospital.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ca1NT_0dVTKEwo00
A young patient shows off a lantern he’s made to the president and first lady. AP/Carolyn Kaster

The Walt Disney Co.

DIS,

+1.15%

provided copies of the book for each patient so they could follow along with the first lady, the White House said. Each book includes a White House bookmark designed by her office.

The annual tradition of a hospital visit by the first lady dates to Bess Truman, who served in the role from 1945 to 1953.

FESTIVAL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#First Ladies#Christmas Eve#Ap#The White House#Bidens#The Walt Disney Co
