ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Festival

‘Santa calls the shots. We just track him’: NORAD manning its screens and phones as Santa Claus circles the globe.

By Associated Press
MarketWatch
MarketWatch
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fXT1L_0dVTJctv00
Preston Schlachter, public-affairs officer for NORAD, is silhouetted against video display screens in one of the conference rooms equipped with banks of telephones on which volunteers field calls about Santa’s whereabouts. AP/David Zalubowski

PETERSON SPACE FORCE BASE, Colo. (AP) — Rest assured, kids of all ages: Santa’s coming this Christmas Eve, and a second holiday with COVID-19 won’t stop him.

That’s the word from the joint U.S.-Canadian military operation that for 66 years has been tracking Jolly Old St. Nicholas on his global mission and has assured us all — first by land line and more recently by iPhone, Android, OnStar, Facebook, YouTube and more — that he’s on his way with a sleigh stuffed with toys and a welcome dose of joy.

Weight of gifts at takeoff: 60,000 tons, or 54,600 metric tons; sleigh propulsion: nine RP, or reindeer power.

In what’s become its own wildly popular tradition, the Colorado-based North American Aerospace Defense Command provides real-time updates on Santa’s progress Dec. 24, from 4 a.m. to midnight MST. NORAD’s Santa Tracker lets families watch Father Christmas in 3D as he transits the South Pacific, Asia, Africa, Europe and the Americas.

U.S. President Joe Biden, joined by first lady Jill Biden, participated in a video call with NORAD officials and then took calls from children about their Christmas wishes. One father joined a call and, after wishing the Bidens a merry Christmas, exclaimed, “Let’s go, Brandon,” a euphemized phrase popular of late among Biden detractors.

From deep inside NORAD headquarters, dozens of volunteers field an unrelenting wave of phone calls to 1-877-HI-NORAD (1-877-446-6723). They and other volunteers working off-site because of coronavirus distancing protocols will answer such questions as “When will he come to my house? What kind of cookies does he like?” said program manager and NORAD spokesman Preston Schlachter.

Want to watch? Visit https://www.noradsanta.org, check out #NORADTracksSanta and @NoradSanta on Twitter, or use the associated apps. You can also email noradtrackssanta@outlook.com for the latest.

Google even provided a link to the Santa tracker on its search home page.

Even before Friday’s takeoff, the NORAD webpage had been visited more than 3 million times, Schlachter said.

“Every household, every country is having to deal with the impact of this pandemic. Santa Claus is an icon, and he is a source of joy for a lot of people,” Schlachter said.

For those worried about Santa’s safety — or their own — the bearded man likely will be wearing a mask at each stop, and of course he’s wearing gloves, Schlachter noted. For the technically inclined, NORAD’s website offers more data on the voyage (weight of gifts at takeoff: 60,000 tons, or 54,600 metric tons; sleigh propulsion: nine RP, or reindeer power).

Like any good Christmas tale, the program’s origin has been told for generations.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pfzHm_0dVTJctv00
North American Aerospace Defense Command, 22 Wing, members demonstrate Santa-tracking technology on Dec. 9 in North Bay, Canada. Sable Brown/NORAD/AP

In 1955, Air Force Col. Harry Shoup — the on-duty commander one night at NORAD’s predecessor, the Continental Air Defense Command — answered a call from a child who dialed a number that was misprinted in an ad in a newspaper, thinking she was calling Santa.

Shoup “answered the call, thought it was a prank at first, but then realized what had happened and assured the child that he was Santa, and thus started the tradition that we are celebrating now 66 years later,” Schlachter said.

NORAD’s mission is to watch the skies above North America for any potential threats. Come early Christmas Eve, the Santa operation begins when a cluster of radar stations in northern Canada and Alaska pick up an infrared signature emanating from Rudolph’s nose. NORAD’s array of geostationary satellites above the Earth monitor the journey.

It’s all shown on large, “unclassified” display screens in a festively decorated command post at Peterson Space Force Base in Colorado Springs. Masked volunteers sit at tables equipped with telephones, garland, miniature Christmas trees, plenty of caffeine-laden candy and coffee — and hand sanitizer.

“We Have the Watch,” is NORAD’s military-mission motto.

And when it comes to Santa, NORAD adds: “Santa calls the shots. We just track him.”

MarketWatch contributed.

Comments / 0

Related
MarketWatch

Bidens mark Christmas with holiday calls to service members

President Joe Biden marked his first Christmas in office by making calls to military service members stationed around the world, offering them holiday wishes and gratitude for their service and sacrifice for the nation. Joined by his wife, Jill, and their new puppy, Commander, the president on Saturday spoke via...
FESTIVAL
Sierra Sun

Where’s Santa now? Use the NORAD Santa Tracker to find out

Here’s something to help kids struggling against the remaining hours to Christmas morning — The NORAD Santa tracker. The website — http://www.noradsanta.org — provides detailed information as to Santa Claus’ location as he travels the globe distributing gifts. Visit the website and you’ll see an image of Santa and his sleigh travel the world, distributing over a million gifts per minute.
CHRISTMAS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alaska State
wiltonbulletin.com

If you’re trying to track Santa Claus, NORAD is ready to help

COLORADO — The coronavirus pandemic changed many things across the world over the last two years, but it hasn’t stopped Santa Claus, his reindeer, or the mission of the North American Aerospace Defense Command — NORAD — in tracking the jolly one’s worldwide journey on Christmas Eve.
CHRISTMAS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jill Biden
iheart.com

NORAD Tracking Santa Claus Around The World For The 66th Straight Year

The North American Aerospace Defense Command is tracking Santa Claus on his global journey for the 66th consecutive year. NORAD started monitoring Santa around 4 a.m. as he departed the North Pole for his first stop in the South Pacific before heading to visit every continent on Earth. They say their fighter pilots will rendezvous with Santa around 10 p.m. to welcome and escort him safely through North American airspace.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Norad#Peterson Space Force Base#Ap#Iphone#Onstar#Rp#3d#Bidens#Twitter
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Festival
NewsBreak
Satellites
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Christmas
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Google
WOOD TV8

When does NORAD start tracking Santa?

Every year, millions of children take to their computers, tablets and smartphones to track the world's greatest traveler — Santa Claus; and every year since 1955, NORAD has helped children of all ages track Santa on his journey around the world.
POLITICS
Albany Herald

Here's how to track Santa around the world, thanks to NORAD

Santa Claus has packed his sleigh with toys for all the good girls and boys and he has made sure the reindeer are secured for takeoff. Now, they are traveling around the world to visit millions of households. While you are waiting to hear the jingle of bells in the...
ACCIDENTS
MarketWatch

MarketWatch

61K+
Followers
15K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

MarketWatch provides the latest stock market, financial and business news. Get stock market quotes, personal finance advice, company news and more.

 https://www.marketwatch.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy