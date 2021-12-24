ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

KEEP CLIMBING: STATE SETS ANOTHER NEW ONE DAY VIRUS CASE RECORD

Cover picture for the articleNew Jersey broke its one day old single day coronavirus case record on Christmas Eve. The...

CAPE MAY COUNTY RECORDS 101 NEW CASES OF VIRUS IN 24 HOURS

Cape May County recorded 101 additional cases of coronavirus over the past 24 hours. The County’s new cumulative total is a record 843. Approximately 500 of the cases are in the County’s population centers of Lower, Middle, and Upper townships. New cases were reported in the last day in 13 of the County’s 16 municipalities.
CAPE MAY COUNTY, NJ
STILL CLIMBING: JERSEY CAPE PASSES 800 COVID CASE MARK FOR FIRST TIME

Cape May County now has 812 active residential cases of coronavirus as the spread continues. County officials report triple digit caseloads in Lower, Middle, and Upper townships, where the greatest population of the county exists. Even some coastal communities are being hard hit; Ocean City has 71 cases, Wildwood, 68.
CAPE MAY COUNTY, NJ
CAPE MOVES PAST 900 CASES OF CORONAVIRUS, OVER 100 NEW CASES ADDED

Cape May County now has 911 active cases of coronavirus. The latest numbers released by the County show an additional 123 cases added over the past 24 hours. Only four of the County’s 16 communities are in the single digits regarding the number of community cases. More cases of the virus have been found in local schools.
CAPE MAY COUNTY, NJ
Florida Sets New One Day Case Count For Coronavirus, 31,758 Cases Reported On Thursday

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Florida has just set a new one-day new case count for coronavirus. According to the Centers for Disease Control database, 31,758 new cases were reported on December 23rd. The last record high was 27,802 set on August 26th, 2021 as the Delta variant surged through the state. The 7-day average for new cases is nearly 18,000 as of Friday. Miami-Dade and Broward’s positivity rate is more than 16 percent, health experts say the virus is considered under control when the positivity rate is below five percent. The recent increase in case counts comes after a surge in demand for testing before the holiday and concerns over the Omicron variant. There have been no new COVID deaths reported by the state to the CDC since December 22nd. There have now been 3,864,288 cases in the state and 62,347 deaths where COVID-19 was a contributing factor. Miami-Dade, Broward, and Palm Beach counties are listed as having a ”high” risk level for community transmission, according to the CDC.
FLORIDA STATE
SKorea sets new virus record as officials plan restrictions

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Halting its steps toward normalcy, South Korea will clamp down on social gatherings and cut the hours of some businesses to fight a record-breaking surge of the coronavirus that has led to a spike hospitalizations and deaths. Prime Minster Kim Boo-kyum confirmed the government’s intent to restore stricter social distancing during a virus meeting Wednesday as the country set a new one-day record in infections with 7,850 cases, the fourth time this month the daily tally exceeded 7,000. The virus surge has been a rude awakening for South Korea, which significantly eased social distancing rules and fully reopened schools in November in what officials had described as a first step toward restoring pre-pandemic normalcy.
PUBLIC HEALTH
UK sets record one-day COVID-19 case tally at 88,376, most since the start of the pandemic

The U.K. set another one-day record for new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, with government data showing 88,376 people had tested positive, beating the prior-day record of 78,610. The previous peak was set last January when 68,053 people tested positive. New cases are now up 31% in the past seven days. The data regarding how many new cases are due to the omicron variant has not yet updated.
PUBLIC HEALTH
STATE REPORTS HIGHEST ONE DAY TOTAL OF COVID-19 CASES SINCE PANDEMIC BEGAN

New Jersey has now set a pandemic record for the most coronavirus cases added in a single day. 9,711 cases of the virus were reported in the past 24 hours according to State officials. There are also 22 new confirmed deaths. New Jersey has been above 6,000 new cases for day for nearly a week and a half.
PUBLIC HEALTH
NEW JERSEY SHATTERS RECORD FOR ONE DAY COVID CASES: 15,482

New Jersey has obliterated its one day record of new covid cases. On Thursday, the state announced that there were 15,482 new cases of coronavirus, and 33 new deaths. New Jersey has more than 2,000 people in the hospital, the highest number in eight months.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Ohio sets single-day record for COVID cases

OHIO — The Ohio Department of Health reported 12,502 new COVID-19 cases within the state on Tuesday, the most for a single day of reporting since the start of the pandemic. The Ohio Department of Health reported 249 additional COVID-19 deaths bringing the total number of deaths to 28,277 since the start of the pandemic.
OHIO STATE
State Covid cases hit new one-day high

HARRISBURG, PA – The state Health Department reported Friday the highest number of one-day COVID cases since the pandemic began in March of 2020. The total reported was 13,286, exceeding the previous one-day high of 12,884 set on Dec. 5, 2020. Hospitalizations totaled 4,425, down 51 from Friday, and...
HARRISBURG, PA
REVEALED: A third of America's 43 Omicron COVID cases had their booster shots as Fauci says he's 'continuing to evaluate' whether two shots are sufficient to qualify as 'fully vaccinated'

Top U.S. infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci has said that authorities are 'continuing to evaluate' whether a booster shot will be required to be considered fully vaccinated for COVID-19 as new CDC figures show that a third of Omicron cases had booster shots. 'For official requirements, it's still two...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Diner owner who kept restaurant open amid shutdown dies of coronavirus

A diner owner who kept his Michigan restaurant open despite coronavirus shutdown orders in order to pay for his wife’s cancer treatments has died after a two month battle with Covid-19. John Parney Sr, 62, died on 14 December, according to MLive. He was the owner of the Quincy Diner in the village of Quincy. According to previous statements by Mr Parney, he was struggling to pay for his wife's cancer treatments and wanted to continue to keep his workers employed, so he kept the restaurant open. “My wife’s fighting stage-four colon cancer,” Mr Pareny said in December 2020....
RESTAURANTS

