LETTERS TO SANTA | 'Santa I wish for a skateboard I wish for six skateboards'

By Megan Moser mmoser@themercury.com
The Manhattan Mercury
The Manhattan Mercury
 1 day ago
What do kids want for Christmas? Letters to Santa reveal their innermost desires.

Some took the time for pleasantries. (“I want to know what your workshop is like.”) Some got right to the point.

Some added a sweet request for a younger sibling. And some revealed their naughty sides. (“I want a Nerf gun to prank my brother.”)

We love seeing every letter to Santa from local first-graders, sent by their teachers. (See more letters, Page C1.)

Seeing their wishes always puts us in the holiday spirit. Here’s hoping they get everything on their lists.

Miss Nyswonger’s class

Woodrow Wilson

Dear Santa,

I want a stor live.

I wont a supr morkot

I want a santa doll.

Love,

Lincoln C.

Dear Santa,

I want a skateboard

Love,

Auria D.

Dear Santa,

I wot a viteogame.

Love,

Connor #4

To: Santa clos

Dear Santa,

I want a Big penguin stuffy!

I like yue

Love,

Henry H.

Dear Santa,

I very good

I want pes Pibe pes cAiPe

s caipe rekat

Love,

Ellie J.

Dear Santa,

I want a cot (cat) and a cot toy.

Love,

MargareT, age 7

Dear Santa,

can you giv mey super mario golf

Love,

Dylan P. B.

Dear Santa,

I want a robe tylr locket shirt and blu e

Love,

Crosby P

Dear Santa,

I would like a doll and a PuPpy

And a toy puppy

Love,

Darby S.

Dear Santa,

I want a cat and a doll and a pithr.

Love,

Ella T.

Dear Santa,

I want a skatBrD

Love,

Anna T.

Dear Santa,

I wan a video game

Santa (heart) I love

Love,

Saqer A.

Mrs. Eckelberry’s class

Theodore Roosevelt

Dear Santa,

I wut a chreehous (treehouse) on and a beebeegun and a drbik (dirt bike)

and a for wheelr

nrf gun

and skydiving stuff

and a younger brulr (brother)

and my oon (own) room

From Griffin

Dear Santa,

Is rudop gud (Rudolph good)

Acupisu

A jijrbed (gingerbread)

candy

a nrfgun (Nerf gun)

A jragin (dragon)

haw r u (how are you?)

I LoVe U W (I love you)

A toy DrAtl (toy dreidel)

I love misis COS (I love Mrs. Claus.)

chetupritshrt (cheetah-print shirt)

MiArfssllWUidshet

Love, BeN

Dear Santa,

Hi my name iS Sammy

What do you’re elfs do?

i would want a narwhol (narwhal)

i would wanta unicorn

i would wanta

Dear Santa,

dllhouse (dollhouse)

All I wd (want) Four chrisTMas is my TWo Frut Teef (front teeth)

from Jersie Schehl

Dear Santa,

I wot hotWheels and a hotWheelset and a

puppy that

that is real and a

100 bags of cony (candy)

From Liam to Santa,

Dear Santa,

I wut ners (Nerf) gun to prak my brudru (brother) nYh PeSuS and a EwDin

Melvin

Dear Santa,

SO,

I want a SoNic Stuffed ma animal

From — Leila

Dear Santa,

I Would Like to meet.

Rudolf and I Would.

LiKe a sKateboard.

and a bebe gun.

I would LiKe a.

Hot Wheels set.

and a nerf gun.

and a dinosaur.

and a sKarf.

to Santa from Will

Dear Santa,

I hop You hav my siren head toi thats as dig as me (I hope you have my sirenhead toy that’s as big as me.) i am 6 years OLd this yeer. i will be 4 feet tall.

by Harvey.

Dear Santa,

I sing yow ar reL (I think you are real.)

I lick (like) vr vre song

I Wot a Mostrchruck (monster truck)

Mi sistr will wont a dall haws (My sister will want a doll house.)

From Sam

Dear Santa,

I what to now your wherk shop is like. (I want to know what your workshop is like.)

I Whood Rilee whunt NrtaGun and Sum Stormchooper. (I would really want some Nerf guns and some Storm Troopers.) I whud Rile wunt a skateboard. I am dooing good. How are you?

From, Connor

Dear Santa,

I Bin good I would Lick a toy That is a Kitty That has Wing

I would LicK a StuFFed animal That is a unicorn PeGeusus mi Sister would Lick a Surprstuv LOL boll (super stuff LOL ball).

From Peyton

Dear Santa,

Hi My Name is Elias

Santa I wish for a Skateboard I Wish for six skateboards.

to Santa from Elias

Dear Santa,

Hi My name is Mallory.

I want for christmas is a skateboard. friends

From Mallory

Dear Santa,

How is Twinkle (my elf)

What bo Twinkle

1. I want a s. Back pac

Love Everly

Dear Santa,

I Want a scooter my brother wants car garage

From. Emily

From Santia

Dear Santa,

For christmas I want a Giant blowup Darth vadr.

and a new Bike. Santa I Belive you are reel. and thanks for that Skateboard.

and the pads. What is our elfs name.

From: Henry to: Santa

Dear Santa,

I Bleevin You! (I believe in you!)

I theenk you ar the BST. I whood lik a skateboard. and a chraynset (train set). and a bowin set (bowling set). and a LOLO

LU. from Olivia.

Dear Santa,

Can I hav skates

Merry Christmas

Saata

how Are your elFs

Dan Jr.

Dear Santa,

can My Bruthr HAV sum cars Oh and

I men (mean) my BayB bruthr (baby brother). Can the skates be my sise (size).

from Marlee Kirk

