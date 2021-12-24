LETTERS TO SANTA | 'Santa I wish for a skateboard I wish for six skateboards'
What do kids want for Christmas? Letters to Santa reveal their innermost desires.
Some took the time for pleasantries. (“I want to know what your workshop is like.”) Some got right to the point.
Some added a sweet request for a younger sibling. And some revealed their naughty sides. (“I want a Nerf gun to prank my brother.”)
We love seeing every letter to Santa from local first-graders, sent by their teachers.
Seeing their wishes always puts us in the holiday spirit. Here’s hoping they get everything on their lists.
Miss Nyswonger’s class
Woodrow Wilson
Dear Santa,
I want a stor live.
I wont a supr morkot
I want a santa doll.
Love,
Lincoln C.
Dear Santa,
I want a skateboard
Love,
Auria D.
Dear Santa,
I wot a viteogame.
Love,
Connor #4
To: Santa clos
Dear Santa,
I want a Big penguin stuffy!
I like yue
Love,
Henry H.
Dear Santa,
I very good
I want pes Pibe pes cAiPe
s caipe rekat
Love,
Ellie J.
Dear Santa,
I want a cot (cat) and a cot toy.
Love,
MargareT, age 7
Dear Santa,
can you giv mey super mario golf
Love,
Dylan P. B.
Dear Santa,
I want a robe tylr locket shirt and blu e
Love,
Crosby P
Dear Santa,
I would like a doll and a PuPpy
And a toy puppy
Love,
Darby S.
Dear Santa,
I want a cat and a doll and a pithr.
Love,
Ella T.
Dear Santa,
I want a skatBrD
Love,
Anna T.
Dear Santa,
I wan a video game
Santa (heart) I love
Love,
Saqer A.
Mrs. Eckelberry’s class
Theodore Roosevelt
Dear Santa,
I wut a chreehous (treehouse) on and a beebeegun and a drbik (dirt bike)
and a for wheelr
nrf gun
and skydiving stuff
and a younger brulr (brother)
and my oon (own) room
From Griffin
Dear Santa,
Is rudop gud (Rudolph good)
Acupisu
A jijrbed (gingerbread)
candy
a nrfgun (Nerf gun)
A jragin (dragon)
haw r u (how are you?)
I LoVe U W (I love you)
A toy DrAtl (toy dreidel)
I love misis COS (I love Mrs. Claus.)
chetupritshrt (cheetah-print shirt)
MiArfssllWUidshet
Love, BeN
Dear Santa,
Hi my name iS Sammy
What do you’re elfs do?
i would want a narwhol (narwhal)
i would wanta unicorn
i would wanta
Dear Santa,
dllhouse (dollhouse)
All I wd (want) Four chrisTMas is my TWo Frut Teef (front teeth)
from Jersie Schehl
Dear Santa,
I wot hotWheels and a hotWheelset and a
puppy that
that is real and a
100 bags of cony (candy)
From Liam to Santa,
Dear Santa,
I wut ners (Nerf) gun to prak my brudru (brother) nYh PeSuS and a EwDin
Melvin
Dear Santa,
SO,
I want a SoNic Stuffed ma animal
From — Leila
Dear Santa,
I Would Like to meet.
Rudolf and I Would.
LiKe a sKateboard.
and a bebe gun.
I would LiKe a.
Hot Wheels set.
and a nerf gun.
and a dinosaur.
and a sKarf.
to Santa from Will
Dear Santa,
I hop You hav my siren head toi thats as dig as me (I hope you have my sirenhead toy that’s as big as me.) i am 6 years OLd this yeer. i will be 4 feet tall.
by Harvey.
Dear Santa,
I sing yow ar reL (I think you are real.)
I lick (like) vr vre song
I Wot a Mostrchruck (monster truck)
Mi sistr will wont a dall haws (My sister will want a doll house.)
From Sam
Dear Santa,
I what to now your wherk shop is like. (I want to know what your workshop is like.)
I Whood Rilee whunt NrtaGun and Sum Stormchooper. (I would really want some Nerf guns and some Storm Troopers.) I whud Rile wunt a skateboard. I am dooing good. How are you?
From, Connor
Dear Santa,
I Bin good I would Lick a toy That is a Kitty That has Wing
I would LicK a StuFFed animal That is a unicorn PeGeusus mi Sister would Lick a Surprstuv LOL boll (super stuff LOL ball).
From Peyton
Dear Santa,
Hi My Name is Elias
Santa I wish for a Skateboard I Wish for six skateboards.
to Santa from Elias
Dear Santa,
Hi My name is Mallory.
I want for christmas is a skateboard. friends
From Mallory
Dear Santa,
How is Twinkle (my elf)
What bo Twinkle
1. I want a s. Back pac
Love Everly
Dear Santa,
I Want a scooter my brother wants car garage
From. Emily
From Santia
Dear Santa,
For christmas I want a Giant blowup Darth vadr.
and a new Bike. Santa I Belive you are reel. and thanks for that Skateboard.
and the pads. What is our elfs name.
From: Henry to: Santa
Dear Santa,
I Bleevin You! (I believe in you!)
I theenk you ar the BST. I whood lik a skateboard. and a chraynset (train set). and a bowin set (bowling set). and a LOLO
LU. from Olivia.
Dear Santa,
Can I hav skates
Merry Christmas
Saata
how Are your elFs
Dan Jr.
Dear Santa,
can My Bruthr HAV sum cars Oh and
I men (mean) my BayB bruthr (baby brother). Can the skates be my sise (size).
from Marlee Kirk
