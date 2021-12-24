Giants' Kadarius Toney, Austin Johnson questionable vs. Eagles

The New York Giants welcomed back several players from the Reserve/COVID-19 list this week but in the case of wide receiver Kadarius Toney, it may not matter.

Toney has been listed as questionable for a Week 16 game against the Philadelphia Eagles with an oblique injury.

Additionally, defensive lineman Austin Johnson has been listed as questionable with a foot injury.

Offensive lineman Ben Bredeson, wide receiver Collin Johnson and rookie running back Gary Brightwell have all been ruled out.

The Giants’ final injury report can be found below:

Out: OL Ben Bredeson (ankle), RB Gary Brightwell (neck), WR Collin Johnson (hamstring)

Doubtful: N/A

Questionable: DL Austin Johnson (foot), DB J.R. Reed (COVID ramp up), WR Kadarius Toney (oblique/COVID ramp up), LB Oshane Ximines (COVID ramp up)

Meanwhile, the Eagles’ final injury report can also be found below:

Out: N/A

Doubtful: N/A

Questionable: N/A