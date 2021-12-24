Giants' Kadarius Toney, Austin Johnson questionable vs. Eagles
The New York Giants welcomed back several players from the Reserve/COVID-19 list this week but in the case of wide receiver Kadarius Toney, it may not matter.
Toney has been listed as questionable for a Week 16 game against the Philadelphia Eagles with an oblique injury.
Additionally, defensive lineman Austin Johnson has been listed as questionable with a foot injury.
Offensive lineman Ben Bredeson, wide receiver Collin Johnson and rookie running back Gary Brightwell have all been ruled out.
The Giants’ final injury report can be found below:
Out: OL Ben Bredeson (ankle), RB Gary Brightwell (neck), WR Collin Johnson (hamstring)
Doubtful: N/A
Questionable: DL Austin Johnson (foot), DB J.R. Reed (COVID ramp up), WR Kadarius Toney (oblique/COVID ramp up), LB Oshane Ximines (COVID ramp up)
Meanwhile, the Eagles’ final injury report can also be found below:
Out: N/A
Doubtful: N/A
Questionable: N/A
