Christian Center Food Pantry’s end-of-year totals

PARK CITY, Utah — The Christian Center of Park City (CCPC) has released its end-of-year totals from their Community Food Pantry for 2021.

By the numbers:

SUMMIT COUNTY

11,281 Individuals served

4,798 Households served

WASATCH COUNTY

7, 909 Individuals served

2,219 Households served

Tuesday Night Dinners have been served to international seasonal workers as one of the CCPC’s longest-running programs. Each winter, starting in January, they invite student workers who are employed in Park City during the ski season for free, homemade meals, games, karaoke, and an opportunity to make new friends. Volunteers provide and serve meals. COVID restrictions have this popular program in a holding pattern for which the CCPC invites potential participants to stay tuned to its website for further updates.

Nondenominational mental health help from licensed professionals is available for year-round residents as well as seasonal workers.

