Christian Center Food Pantry’s end-of-year totals

By TownLift // Michele Roepke
 1 day ago
PARK CITY, Utah — The Christian Center of Park City (CCPC) has released its end-of-year totals from their Community Food Pantry for 2021.

By the numbers:

SUMMIT COUNTY

  • 11,281 Individuals served
  • 4,798 Households served

WASATCH COUNTY

  • 7, 909 Individuals served
  • 2,219 Households served

Tuesday Night Dinners have been served to international seasonal workers as one of the CCPC’s longest-running programs. Each winter, starting in January, they invite student workers who are employed in Park City during the ski season for free, homemade meals, games, karaoke, and an opportunity to make new friends. Volunteers provide and serve meals. COVID restrictions have this popular program in a holding pattern for which the CCPC invites potential participants to stay tuned to its website for further updates.

Nondenominational mental health help from licensed professionals is available for year-round residents as well as seasonal workers.


Nonprofit Know How: Recycle Utah

PARK CITY, Utah — The not-for-profit Recycle Utah is a CHaRM (Center for Hard to Recycle Materials) hub, and year-round they accept recycling items that can not go into curbside […]
SNAPPED: Holiday fireworks

After being treated to the booming sounds of avalanche safety control mitigation during the day, the people in Park City were treated to the booming sounds of fireworks last night. […]
Honoring the Winter Solstice

December 21 in the Northern Hemisphere is not just any ordinary day; it’s the winter solstice and the year’s shortest day. Thousands of communities and cultures celebrate the winter solstice […]
