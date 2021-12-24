ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Chelsea loanee Kenedy does not want to leave Flamengo — report

By David Pasztor
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleRobert Kenedy’s loan move to Flamengo has not quite worked out as well as all the attention, complications, and hype surrounding his move would have led everyone to believe — and that...

The Independent

Pep Guardiola rules out Man City signing replacement for Ferran Torres in January

Pep Guardiola insists Manchester City have no intention of signing a striker next month despite the imminent departure of Ferran Torres.Spain forward Torres is set to join Barcelona when the transfer window opens in January after the Premier League champions accepted a £46.7million offer from the Catalan giants.Torres was signed primarily as a winger but has often operated as a centre forward with the club short of natural striking options.City failed in their attempts to sign Harry Kane from Tottenham last summer but have no immediate plans to look elsewhere for a striker.“No, we’re not going to bring in any...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Manchester City Transfer Updates

Manchester City are back in the news on the transfer front as Ferran Torres and Cole Palmer are in the fray. Let’s start with Torres. City manager, Pep Guardiola, all but confirmed his move away from the club. It does seem the deal will be completed fir 55 million Euros plus some easily attainable add ons.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Hakim Ziyech confirmed out of Morocco squad for Africa Cup of Nations

The 2021 Africa Cup of Nations is set to start in just over two weeks, running January 9 through February 6, and while that means that we will have to make do without Édouard Mendy after (probably) the Liverpool game on January 2, the same won’t be the case for Hakim Ziyech.
FIFA
The Independent

Jurgen Klopp wishes he’d joined Liverpool ‘much earlier’

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp praised his team for fighting back to beat Leicester on penalties and reach the Carabao Cup semi-finals and hailed the “unbelievable” connection he has with the club.The German boss joined in late 2015 after departing Borussia Dortmund in the summer of that year and has since transformed the Reds into a side capable of challenging for the biggest honours.One Premier League title and another Champions League trophy have been won under his stewardship, with those successes and his overall approach to leading the club helping to forge a strong relationship between himself and the supporters.Speaking to...
PREMIER LEAGUE
#Bolavip Kenedy
The Independent

Graham Potter tells Brighton players to be ‘aware of their responsibilities’

Graham Potter warned his Brighton team to be “aware of their responsibilities” over the festive period with Covid-19 case numbers rising and wreaking havoc on the Premier League schedule.Brighton have had two matches fall through this month because of outbreaks at Tottenham and Manchester United while Potter revealed the Seagulls still have a couple of “Covid-related issues” for the Boxing Day visit of Brentford.Potter is reluctant to straitjacket anyone but does not want his options limited as Brighton prepare to embark upon three games over an eight-day period, seeking to snap a winless top-flight run stretching back to September 19.“Well,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Steven Bergwijn ‘totally involved’ after training during Covid outbreak, Antonio Conte claims

Tottenham Hotspur boss Antonio Conte believes Steven Bergwijn has benefitted from the recent Covid-19 outbreak in his squad.The Holland international scored his first goal of the season in Wednesday’s 2-1 victory over West Ham in the Carabao Cup quarter-finals and also provided the assist for Lucas Moura’s winner.Bergwijn has struggled for form and consistency since he moved to Spurs in 2020 but the 24-year-old was one of the few players at the club not to contract coronavirus recently and looks to have used his time on the training pitch wisely under the Italian manager.“I think these two weeks that we...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Eddie Howe believes Newcastle have enough to avoid Premier League relegation

Eddie Howe remains convinced that Newcastle have what it will take to preserve their Premier League status this season despite knowing they face an uphill battle to do so.The Magpies’ new head coach took up the reins with the club sitting in 19th place in the table and five points adrift of safety.Seven games into his reign, they have won only once all season and remain one place off the foot of the table with three points separating them from 17th-placed Watford who have two games in hand.Asked if there is enough within the squad to keep the club...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Graham Potter hoping return of Danny Welbeck can inspire Brighton

Brighton boss Graham Potter hopes Danny Welbeck’s return after three months on the sidelines is the catalyst for a turnaround in results following the club’s 11-game winless run in the Premier League Welbeck scored the winner as Brighton moved into the Champions League places with a 2-1 victory over Leicester on September 19 but then suffered a recurrence of a hamstring injury against Crystal Palace eight days later.That necessitated an operation and while Welbeck has been convalescing, the Seagulls sit 13th at Christmas even if they have only lost three times since last prevailing in the top-flight against the Foxes...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Antonio Conte circumspect over Hugo Lloris future but hails his Spurs standing

Antonio Conte is unable to give any assurances over Hugo Lloris’ future but knows the Tottenham captain will never be a problem for the club.The World Cup winner is approaching a decade at Spurs after he first moved to the north London outfit from Lyon in 2012 but only has six months left on his current deal.Lloris will celebrate his 35th birthday on Boxing Day and is expected to line up in goal against Crystal Palace after being one of the team’s most consistent performers this season.Asked if he was concerned about his goalkeeper’s contract situation, Conte said: “Hugo is...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Ralf Rangnick suggests scrapping Carabao Cup to help ease fixture congestion

Manchester United boss Ralf Rangnick has suggested scrapping the Carabao Cup to ease fixture congestion in English football.The domestic schedule is coming under huge pressure, with the impact of the Omicron variant of coronavirus sweeping through dressing rooms and forcing postponements throughout the country.United, themselves, have not played since 11 December due to their own Covid-19 outbreak and had Premier League games against Brentford and Brighton postponed. The Old Trafford club are due to travel to Newcastle on Monday before hosting Burnley and Wolves on 30 December and 3 January respectively. ▪️ Squad update ℹ️▪️ #PL changes 🔄▪️ Festive...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Thomas Tuchel calls for return of five substitutes to ease workload on players

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has joined the growing calls for five substitutes to be allowed in the Premier League again.The league permitted five changes to be made at the height of the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020, but reverted back to three last term.However, as cases rise among players over the busy festive period, Tuchel feels the players need their workload to be eased.Tuchel was unhappy that their match at Wolves had to go ahead last weekend despite an outbreak at the club, although he hopes two of his affected players, Romelu Lukaku and Callum Hudson-Odoi will be available at...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Patrick Vieira expects a barrage of boos when Crystal Palace visit Tottenham

Crystal Palace boss Patrick Vieira is braced for boos from the Tottenham fans when his side visit their fellow London club on Boxing Day.The Eagles are set to make the short trip across the capital this weekend to face Spurs and the 45-year-old knows the type of reception he is likely to receive.Vieira spent nine years as a player at Arsenal and captained them to Premier League success at the home of arch-rivals Tottenham in 2004.“I am expecting more than just a couple of boos,” the Gunners great said with a smile.“Tottenham is a really difficult place to go, the atmosphere, the players’ energy when they play at...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

When is the Africa Cup of Nations and which Premier League players are going?

The Africa Cup of Nations is due to start in January, despite earlier doubts over whether it would go ahead due to the surge in Covid cases.The tournament has already been postponed twice but Cameroon are now set to play hosts next month, meaning Premier League clubs will be left without several stars for varying lengths of time, depending on when call-ups are enforced and how long nations stay involved.The squads for the competition are yet to be confirmed and so it’s uncertain precisely who will be leaving. But one player all but guaranteed to be the face of the...
PREMIER LEAGUE

