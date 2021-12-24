Steals & Deals: 2-beds under $1.25M with fireplaces to satisfy Santa Claus

Welcome home to 29995 Indian Cottage Rd! Why wait for new construction? This home was completed in December 2020 by local builder Keystone Builders, and is waiting for its new owners to come introduce themselves! Situated on a corner lot in Somerset Landing, Princess Anne, the backyard is defined by a treeline on 2 sides that offer privacy, with a blank slate to turn your outdoor living space into whatever you'd want. Walk into this open floor plan, complimented by vaulted ceilings, luxury vinyl plank flooring throughout the living space, dining area, and kitchen, granite countertops in the kitchen and bathrooms, and stainless steel kitchen appliances. This home features 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, with a master suite equipped with double vanity, soaking tub, and walk-in shower. Enjoy carefree living in this newer home, all on one level, and close to shopping, healthcare, schools, historic towns, and recreation, call today to schedule your own private showing!

REAL ESTATE ・ 10 DAYS AGO