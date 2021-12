ROCKINGHAM — United Way of Richmond County has currently raised $104,000 on the way to their $250,000 goal. “One of the greatest benefits of giving to the United Way of Richmond County is your donation stays local and helps your family, friends, and neighbors in our community,” said United Way of Richmond County Executive Director Michelle Parrish. “As the needs in the community continue to grow, consider making a donation to our local United Way. Your one donation supports 15 local programs, which amplifies your giving across many critical areas. When your gift combines with others, you can do more than any single gift on its own.”

